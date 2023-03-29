Chainsaw Man chapter 124 may have just introduced the first of the Seven Deadly Sins

Chainsaw Man chapter 124 was released on Tuesday, March 28, bringing with it several answers and additional questions to the series’ current events. In front of the former, fans were given some implicit answers as to how the Falling Devil’s powers work, seemingly confirming previous fan theories.

However, the end of Chainsaw Man chapter 124 brought with it many more questions than it gave answers, introducing a caterpillar-like Devil in Hell. Even more peculiar is that the Falling Devil seems to be subservient to this latest creature, at the very least in terms of serving it the food it makes with humans from Earth.

Combined with other imagery from the scene, fans suspect that this Devil’s appearance may herald the arrival of an entirely new sect of Devilkind.

Chainsaw Man chapter 124 set to completely reshape current narrative landscape with introduction of Gluttony Devil

Brief chapter recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 124 began with War Devil Yoru trying to calm Asa Mitaka down, eventually doing so by having her create a nail knife. The pain from creating a nail knife took Asa’s mind off of the Falling Devil’s attack temporarily, which allowed Yoru to take over their body. When she realized who their opponent was, she saw Asa beginning to think back to her dead cat.

This prompted Yoru to take the Nail Knife and slash her hand with it, also hurting Asa and getting her attention off of her traumatic past. As the former told the latter to only think about the pain, it became obvious that the two were about to switch back control of their body. After securing safety inside a nearby building, Yoru accused Asa of being afraid of her, which she essentially confirmed.

The two then began having a rational discussion on how to escape, which eventually led into Asa admitting that her true fears are that of both solitude and companionship. Chainsaw Man chapter 124 then showed several dead Public Safety Devil Hunters, with the Falling Devil having turned two of them into a hybrid meal/art installation.

The Falling Devil was then seen wheeling her dish, and the still alive Devil Hunter sat on it, into a door to Hell, where a giant, caterpillar-like Devil was seen engorging itself on humans. As the unknown Devil ate the food it was served, the Falling Devil announced that the main dish will soon be served, dubbing it the “Asa Root Yoru… a human and War Devil fusion” as the issue ended.

How the Seven Deadly Sins Devils may have been introduced, explained

-_- @Srinny_ If the horsemen of the apocalypse can have devils could the seven deadly sins have devils? I know it's kinda played out but what if this is the gluttony devil. Or maybe this is just part of falling devil and I'm looking too deep into it If the horsemen of the apocalypse can have devils could the seven deadly sins have devils? I know it's kinda played out but what if this is the gluttony devil. Or maybe this is just part of falling devil and I'm looking too deep into it https://t.co/7oTTecIgIO

While Chainsaw Man chapter 124 obviously doesn’t confirm to fans who this newest Devil is, many readers instantly picked up on the fact that it could be the Gluttony Devil. The biggest supporting piece of evidence for this fact is obviously in the Devil’s design, showing it to be a fat, seemingly immobile caterpillar-like creature.

There’s also the fact that it is seen actively feeding on at least three different human bodies when the Falling Devil arrives, yet still eats the fourth it’s served. Similarly, the latter’s chef-like character design and motifs combine with its apparent subservience to it to suggest that the Falling Devil is the Gluttony Devil’s servant.

Chainsaw Man chapter 124’s ending dialog of the Falling Devil announcing the imminent arrival of and describing the final dish to the Gluttony Devil further supports this. Similarly, traditional Catholic mythology describes the Seven Deadly Sins as Angels and lieutenants who fell from Heaven. The alleged Gluttony Devil being introduced via the Falling Devil further supports this theory.

Punished Ulfric, Son of Meme @the_ulf So, who have we here? Were the humans falling up into hell as bait to lure out this devil? As offerings? Is this Gluttony? Are we doing the deadly sins alongside the horse(wo)men?



Also, until looking at it in the 2-page spread, I didn’t notice the full suite of hell-doors So, who have we here? Were the humans falling up into hell as bait to lure out this devil? As offerings? Is this Gluttony? Are we doing the deadly sins alongside the horse(wo)men?Also, until looking at it in the 2-page spread, I didn’t notice the full suite of hell-doors https://t.co/TLA5feXIbr

Likewise, it’s said that Satan and the Seven Deadly Sins all “fell from grace,” a phrase commonly used in Catholic practices and mythology. In chapter 122, Famine Devil Fami warns Hirofumi Yoshida that the Falling Devil is “the first of the Devils who will shepherd the world to the "ultimate terror,” which is also said to take place “in the seventh month of 1999.”

Thus, the Falling Devil’s arrival to Earth could be marking the start of the arrival of the Seven Deadly Sins Devils. The fact that the “ultimate terror” takes place in July, the seventh month, is yet another piece of evidence to further support this theory. However, even if it makes incredible sense, all of this is just a theory as of Chainsaw Man chapter 124.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

