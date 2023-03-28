Chainsaw Man chapter 124: Asa admits her fears while Yoru tries to prevent them from becoming Falling Devil’s next course

Chainsaw Man chapter 124 was released on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, bringing with it some answers to previous questions while also introducing completely new plotlines. It's an intriguing issue in which Fujimoto both begins to explain the Falling Devil and introduces new facets to her appearance.

Chapter 124 of Chainsaw Man also highlights Asa’s emotional state in this issue, giving her the opportunity to come to terms with and explain her own fears. The relationship between Asa and Yoru deepens in this issue as the circumstances surrounding them swell to heavenly heights.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Chainsaw Man Chapter 124.

Chainsaw Man chapter 124 seemingly sets up Falling Devil’s master in final pages

Chainsaw Man chapter 124: No pain, no gain

Chainsaw Man chapter 124 begins with War Devil Yoru yelling at Asa Mitaka, telling her that she needs to listen since she’s starting to lose her grip. On cue, Asa eventually lets go of the railing, prompting Yoru to tell her to repeat the phrase “Nail Knife.” The two say it simultaneously, causing a nail to rip out of Asa’s right index finger and become a blade.

Yoru takes over their shared body at this moment, indicated by Asa falling to the ground and then standing up with Yoru’s trademark scar on her face. The former remarks on how she continues to fall downward as she thought, and suggests that Asa focus on the pain in her finger to keep her fear at bay.

Chainsaw Man chapter 124 then sees Yoru try and work through who the Devil possibly is, eventually and correctly deducing that her enemy is that of a Primal Fear, the Falling Devil. Yoru questions if Falling’s appearance is a coincidence or Famine Devil Fami’s interference again, when she notices Asa still thinking about her dead cat.

This prompts Yoru to cut their hand, snapping Asa out of it with the pain. She reminds Asa that they should only think about the pain, as the two are seemingly switching places again without either wanting it. They dash to a nearby building, which Asa collides into as she begins to fall upwards again.

Chainsaw Man chapter 124 sees Yoru accuse Asa of being afraid of her, with the evidence being that Asa just drove Yoru out of her body again. Yoru rants about how there’s no reason to be afraid of her now, demanding Asa’s trust and calling her an idiot. However, Asa counters by asking how she can possibly trust Yoru.

She elaborates that she doesn’t know the first thing about Yoru and that she’s always saying scary things and taking over her body whenever she wants. She adds that Yoru cut her hand open, which the War Devil counters was due to Asa being irrationally afraid. However, a steadfast Asa once again repeats that Yoru cut her hand.

Chainsaw Man chapter 124: Fears admitted to and fears introduced

Chainsaw Man chapter 124 sees Yoru get down to business, reminding Asa that the Falling Devil’s power is making her negative and that she needs to think this through rationally. Yoru explains that with her agility, they might be able to escape. However, Asa’s fear jeopardizes that survival.

Asa then asks Yoru if she can read her mind and see what she’s really afraid of. The former then explains how she has trust issues but is lonely and will, inevitably, approach someone. She says that “something always goes wrong,” resulting in Asa getting hurt and winding up alone yet again. Asa then admits that her true fears are of both solitude and companionship.

Chainsaw Man chapter 124 then takes viewers back to the apartment complex where the Falling Devil is. A panel showing four dead Public Safety Devil Hunters is seen, mimicking the aftermath of the assault on Tokyo Special Division 4 in the series’ first part. The Falling Devil is then seen presenting her next course, which she calls “De Root Atelanta.”

The Falling Devil then explains that it’s a potage (a type of thick soup) made from the ears, tongue, and nose of a Devil Hunter who tried to hunt her. The soup is being presented on top of the crossed legs of another Devil Hunter, who is still alive with his mouth sewn shut and eyes forced open. Both are sitting on top of a pushable dolly.

The Falling Devil is then seen pushing her dish through an open door, one which seemingly leads to hell. This is further supported after the Falling Devil goes through the door, where a giant, wormlike Devil is seen drinking the blood and eating the bodies of various humans, likely about to eat the Falling Devil’s offering as well.

In the next panel, the focus is placed on Falling Devil being hit with a spurt of blood, as she elaborates that she’ll soon serve the main dish. She calls its name “Asa Root Yoru,” dubbing it a human and War Devil fusion as the issue comes to an end. Excitingly, there is no series break next week, continuing the action as soon as possible for fans.

Chainsaw Man chapter 124: In summation

Chainsaw Man chapter 124 is both a very informative chapter and one which brings up a lot of questions. Obviously, the most important of these questions is who the Devil seen at the end of the chapter was as well as why the Falling Devil is so subservient to them. While theories abound as to exactly who this could be, only Fujimoto knows for sure.

The issue at least gives a very implicit description of how the Falling Devil’s powers work, shown via the struggles of Asa and Yoru. It appears that fan theories about overcoming fear and trauma in one's heart are indeed a way to combat the Falling Devil's powers. However, this isn’t working too well for Asa and Yoru thus far.

Overall, Chainsaw Man chapter 124 is quite an interesting return for the series, setting up new plotlines while further explaining the most pressing current situation. Now all that remains is for Denji to finally arrive, assuming Nayuta was indeed referencing the Falling Devil’s appearance several chapters prior.

