Chainsaw Man chapter 127: Why Denji saving Asa might create a conflict of interest, explained

Chainsaw Man chapter 127 was released on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, bringing with it the exciting continuation of both Asa and Denji’s struggles against the Falling Devil. Furthermore, with the two having finally met up in the latest issue, fans are expecting them to fight together against the Falling Devil in the forthcoming issues.

However, with Denji’s saving of Asa being the context of their reuniting in Chainsaw Man chapter 127, the possibility of a conflict of interest has arisen. This is especially possible considering Asa still doesn’t know Denji to truly be Chainsaw Man, believing his previous proclamation to be a bad joke.

If the two battle alongside each other against the Falling Devil and continue to talk afterwards, War Devil Yoru may find herself confronting Chainsaw Man alone. Follow along as this article fully breaks down how Denji saving Asa might create a conflict of interest to Yoru’s plans, as well as briefly recaps Chainsaw Man chapter 127.

Chainsaw Man teaching Asa how to live with regrets in Chainsaw Man chapter 127 could ruin her and Yoru’s deal

The opening scene of Chainsaw Man chapter 127 showed the Falling Devil pulling Asa Mitaka out of shelter, adding that her attachment to life is obviously weak to begin with. Recognizing Asa's fear of the process of dying rather than death itself, the Falling Devil promised Asa that if she shuts her eyes and lets the Falling Devil do her work, she will die peacefully.

When a muted War Devil Yoru called out to Asa, thoughts of her cat, Yuko, and the orphanage caretaker flashed in her mind before she decided to give in to the Falling Devil’s request. Asa rejoiced in how at peace she felt knowing that death was inevitable, but she then shared her one regret. However, this was interrupted by Denji, who saved her as Chainsaw Man.

After getting Asa to think happy thoughts, the two stopped falling upwards momentarily. Asa told him that he has no idea how she feels, with Denji responding and confirming in his own words that he certainly does understand how she feels. Chainsaw Man chapter 127 ended with Asa asking Denji what keeps him going, to which he hilariously responds that he wants to have s*x in the final panels.

Why a conflict of interest could be created, explained

With Denji (as Chainsaw Man) and Asa having bonded over how cruel and unfair life can be in the previous issue, the two will likely continue to grow closer as they run into each other. Although they can only bond as Chainsaw Man and Asa and not as Denji and Asa, fans should expect their relationship to deepen as they fight together more and more.

While some argue that Chainsaw Man chapter 127 will be a one-off team-up between the two, it’s important to remember that the Falling Devil is just the beginning of Nostradamus’ prophecy. Assuming that other Devils of the level of the Falling Devil appear on Earth in the following arcs, Asa and Chainsaw Man will very certainly find themselves teaming up yet again.

It’s this constant sense of camaraderie and sharing of similar experiences and feelings that will create a conflict of interest for Asa as it relates to Yoru. More likely than not, the Asa who once hated Chainsaw Man will die off, instead being replaced with someone who not only views him as a hero, but as her hero specifically.

Since Chainsaw Man will have given Asa a new outlook on both him and life as a result, it’s likely that she’ll fall for him, at least in a platonic sense, if not romantically. If this comes to pass beyond Chainsaw Man chapter 127, Yoru may find it even more difficult than ever to convince Asa to not just kill Chainsaw Man, but create weapons for the fight.

However, this is purely speculative, with only the groundwork of this potential relationship being canon as of this article’s writing. While it's a fairly safe bet that such a turn of events will occur, there's no way of knowing for sure until it does.

