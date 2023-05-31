Chainsaw Man chapter 131: Does Nayuta have memories of her past Control Devil lives? Explored

Chainsaw Man chapter 131 was released on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, bringing with it the incredibly exciting apparent conclusion of the Falling Devil arc. While Denji and Asa did, in the end, fail in their attempt to continuously evade their pursuers until sunrise, they nevertheless walked away with their lives, thanks to some unexpected developments.

Easily the most impactful of these aforementioned developments was Chainsaw Man chapter 131’s reveal that Nayuta was seemingly working together with Famine Devil Fami. While it’s clear that the two aren’t in any sort of official partnership by the issue’s end, they at least seemed to have teamed up for the duration of the Falling Devil arc.

While this development is exciting enough in and of itself, fans are curious as to what it could signify about both the future of the series and Nayuta’s status as Control Devil. Although Chainsaw Man chapter 131 sees Nayuta reject Fami’s proposal to team up, what’s truly concerning is how Nayuta talks to Fami during the issue’s final events.

Nayuta calling Fami “sis” in Chainsaw Man chapter 131 hints at memories of past lives being unlocked

As seen in the final segment of Chainsaw Man chapter 131, Nayuta is seemingly very friendly with the Famine Devil, Fami. This is to the point of not only acknowledging their relationship, but even calling Fami “sis” with no hint of malice or sarcasm behind the word’s use.

While this isn’t necessarily indicative of an intent to work with Fami, especially given Nayuta’s closing words, it does signify something else.

With Nayuta clearly aware of who she is and her relation to Fami, there’s realistically only one of two explanations for how this could’ve happened. The first is that Nayuta learned of who she is from using her Control Devil powers on War Devil Yoru during Asa and Denji’s date. However, the fact that Yoru seemingly didn’t recognize or sense Nayuta’s presence at that time suggests this to not be the case.

Likewise, the only explanation that remains (which is also the simplest one) is that Nayuta actually retains memories of her previous lives as the Control Devil. While Chainsaw Man chapter 131 is the first time such a possibility is truly and fully signaled, it has been hinted at in prior issues. Chapter 123 saw Nayuta assert that every woman Denji meets tries to kill him, saying it in a way which suggests that she knew it as fact rather than asking for confirmation.

Does this mean that the devil can retain some memories and personalities from their past lives via the reincarnation cycle and through Nayuta's mind-altering abilities? Probably yes.

There’s also the fact that Makima, the previous Control Devil, seemingly made reference to events which would’ve taken place long before her reincarnation into the Makima form. This is further supported by the fact that Nayuta reincarnated as a child, suggesting that Makima also first reincarnated as a child.

Likewise, assuming that the Makima body aged at the rate a normal human would, she wouldn’t be able to remember things like the Nazis, as she pointed out to Kishibe.

All things considered, it seems that as of Chainsaw Man Chapter 131, Nayuta and other Control Devils are able to access memories from their prior lives. While this is technically speculative as of this article’s writing, the evidence for such a conclusion is fairly overwhelming with a few key presumptions.

