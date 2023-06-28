Chainsaw Man chapter 135: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 135 is set to release on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 12 am JST. Following the apparent reveal of Fakesaw Man’s human form in the previous issue, the series is in an incredible place currently. As a result, readers are desperate to know mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto’s next moves for the Academy Saga.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen since there has been no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 135 as of yet. However, what fans do have is the confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Chainsaw Man chapter 135 will see Denji re-evaluate decision to not become titular hero ever again

Release date and time, where to read

another 2 weeks until the next chapter. this chapter was amazing tho. so much to unpack about denji and his identity as chainsaw man being challenged, and who he is as a person. really interesting. also a very cute sibling panel

Chainsaw Man chapter 135 is set to be released on Wednesday, 1, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. A select few international audiences will instead see the chapter release in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 12, 2023, just like the Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 135 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8AM, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11AM, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

British Summer Time: 4PM, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5PM, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30PM, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11PM, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Wednesday, 1, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30AM, Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Chapter 134 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 134 began with Denji walking through the streets with a depressed look on his face. Both people cheering for and critiquing his titular alter ego seemed to have no effect on him whatsoever. He then returned home, where he told Nayuta that he intended to stop being Chainsaw Man in order to protect the normal life they have now, which is unbeatable.

Nayuta questions if living a normal life really is the best before going to sleep, while Denji stays up trying to ask Pochita what he thinks. Pochita doesn’t respond, so Denji begins to watch TV. Eventually, he finds Haruka Iseumi and the Chainsaw Man Church on a talk show, where the former claims he can let the viewers hear from Chainsaw Man himself.

A shocked Denji races to the phone expecting a call, but Iseumi instead points to one of the Church’s members as the true Chainsaw Man. As this Fakesaw Man speaks on his “origins” and goals, Denji angrily disputes all his claims as Nayuta wakes up. She comforts a frustrated and upset Denji as the chapter comes to an end.

What to expect (speculative)

Chainsaw Man chapter 135 will likely focus on Denji’s reaction to Iseumi and co’s latest TV presence. More likely than not, fans will see Denji resolve to become Chainsaw Man once more, which will be spurred on by the disgust he felt from being impersonated and having his superhero identity taken from him.

What Chainsaw Man chapter 135 is unlikely to do is reveal the identity of the purported Chainsaw Man anytime soon. This will instead be saved for a much later chapter to the effect of building intrigue within the fan community for the investment into the current plotline. Readers can also expect to get no elaboration on Famine Devil Fami and Iseumi’s plans or on Hirofumi Yoshida’s motives.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

