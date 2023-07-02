Chainsaw Man chapter 135: What to expect

Following an existential issue that was the series’ previous release, fans are now curious to find out what will transpire in Chainsaw Man chapter 135. Unfortunately, as a digitally published Shonen Jump+ series, spoilers for mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto’s flagship manga are inconsistently few.

So, fans are heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 135 without much knowledge, with only the confusing events of last week’s release to base their suspicions on. Considering that the issue ended by showing a demoralized Denji, it’s difficult to guess what’s next for the series’ Academy Saga.

Thankfully, there are a few probable directions for Chainsaw Man chapter 135 to take upon its official release on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 12 am Japanese Standard Time. A focus on Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru is certainly a possibility, even more than returning to the series’ morose main character, Denji.

Chainsaw Man chapter 135 likely to focus on Asa and Yoru and give update on their plans and strategy

One of the reasons why Chainsaw Man chapter 135 is likely to focus on Asa Mitaka and not Denji is that there’s not much for Denji to do right now. Having made the decision not to transform for Nayuta’s sake and with Fakesaw Man now getting public attention, there’s no major reason to focus on him for now.

Likewise, with Asa and War Devil Yoru still under the impression that Denji isn’t Chainsaw Man, fans may see the pair go after Fakesaw Man and kill him to achieve Yoru’s goals. Moreover, there’s ambiguity with Hirofumi Yoshida and Public Safety approaching Asa besides re-establishing their motivations and next moves.

As for what fans will see Asa do in Chainsaw Man chapter 135, it’s more likely than not that she and Yoru will have a conversation about the Chainsaw Man Church and its surging popularity. Unfortunately, the group’s devotion to the titular hero creates something of a standing army, which the duo must fight if they want to kill Chainsaw Man.

This may even result in Asa protesting against continuing her partnership with Yoru because murdering several dozen humans was never part of their original deal. Likewise, this could lead to some interesting revelations about the finer points of contracts between humans and Devils and how malleable they are after the fact.

If Chainsaw Man chapter 135 does choose to focus on Denji, fans may see him meet up with and ask Yoshida about why he can’t transform and who Fakesaw Man is. The answer he will get may be difficult to guess without any leaked information, but it will likely establish some sort of ulterior motive for Yoshida and Public Safety.

Regardless of which direction the issue ends up taking, readers may not get some of the answers that they were looking forward to. Besides, Fujimoto has crafted the series’ second part in an enigmatic and slowburn way so far, which is unlikely to change at this point in time. This is especially true considering how mysterious the series has been since the Falling Devil’s defeat.

