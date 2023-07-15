Chainsaw Man Chapter 136: What to expect

With Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 set to release on Tuesday, fans can't wait to see what author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto has in store for them. Many fans are excited about how the series has progressed lately, with recent events undoubtedly adding intrigue to the concurrent storylines of both Asa Mitaka and central protagonist Denji.

Likewise, Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 will seemingly introduce some tension between the two following 135's reveal of Asa getting credit for all of Denji's work as the titular hero. With Denj visibly incensed at this, fans can almost certainly expect him to do something about it, either by becoming Chainsaw Man once again or confronting Asa directly.

Unfortunately, this is all speculative, as Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 spoilers are currently unavailable and likely will not be released prior to the issue's release on Tuesday. Nevertheless, there are a few key routes fans can expect the upcoming issue to take.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 may see Denji either return to heroism or confront Asa Mitaka

What to expect

amber ♡ @tanijrou Asa in Chainsaw Man Chapter 135

As mentioned above, Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 will likely see Denji get back at Asa in some way, shape, or form, either by directly confronting her or by becoming Chainsaw Man again. Intriguingly, each decision will impact the narrative of future releases as well.

If Denji directly confronts Asa, fans can expect to see the two's true feelings for one another begin to surge once again. This is especially likely, considering that neither wanted to end their budding relationship so prematurely and haven't seen each other in their respective human forms since ending the said relationship.

Subsequently, Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 will likely see the two end their relationship for good if both are overly argumentative with one another. This becomes especially likely if Denji tries to tell her that he's Chainsaw Man again and that she's stealing all his credit. Such a development would almost certainly lead to Asa exiting the conversation, likely heading to a new Devil appearance at the issue's end.

Kumi @D_Kumii Chainsaw Man 135



Fujimoto was giggling writing this poem

If the chapter instead sees Denji choose to indirectly combat Asa by transforming into Chainsaw Man once more, then an appearance by Hirofumi Yoshida is all but guaranteed. While Denji is unlikely to face any severe repercussions for transforming for the first time, Yoshida will likely threaten him and Nayuta once again.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 136 may even see Denji try and explain that Asa is getting credit for his work, to which Yoshida will likely tell Denji to let sleeping dogs lie. After all, if Yoshida's goal is to have Denji stop being Chainsaw Man and live a quiet life, there's no better way to achieve this than have the public narrative be that Asa is responsible for all of Chainsaw Man's recent heroism.

In any case, all of the above is speculative, with only Tatsuki Fujimoto knowing for sure what the upcoming chapter of his flagship manga series will have in store for fans. Thankfully, readers won't have to wait too long to discover what happens next in the series, with Chapter 136 set to release on Tuesday.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

