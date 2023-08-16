Chainsaw Man chapter 140: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 140 is set to release on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 12 am JST. Following the reappearance of Sword Man at the end of the previous installment, fans are unsure of what to expect from the coming issue. Anything from additional Hybrids reappearing to Denji and Sword Man fighting outright in the streets is possible at this point.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 140 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to drop in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Weapons Hybrids Reze, Quanxi, and more likely to return in upcoming Chainsaw Man chapter 140

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 140 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. A select few international fans, like Japanese readers, will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service, which provides readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 140 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Tuesday, August 22, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Chapter 139 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 139 began with Denji and Sword Man continuing their conversation. The former tried reminding the latter who he was, but to no avail, prompting Denji to head to school. However, he then discovered that Sword Man not only transferred to the same high school, but even the same class, introducing himself as Miri Sugo.

Later that day, Denji and Sugo spoke on the roof, where the latter revealed that he wants to recruit Denji to the Chainsaw Man Church in a high position. He also implied that the Weapons Devils/Hybrids are not only alive, but aligned with the Chainsaw Man Church itself. Fumiko Mifune, who was also present, questioned why Denji wouldn’t lead the Church as Chainsaw Man himself.

Sugo responded that it’s a good deal nonetheless, and added that Denji understands what it’s like to be used like a tool. Likewise, he thanked Denji for freeing him from Makima, adding that he came to this school not just to recruit Denji, but to be his friend. Just when it seemed Sugo couldn’t convince Denji to join, the chapter ended with Denji signing up after Sugo said he’d be able to sleep with all the women he wanted.

What to expect (speculative)

With all the exciting possibilities for the series’ near future, fans are almost overwhelmed by discussion and speculation on Chainsaw Man chapter 140’s possible events. This is only natural, as fans will more likely than not see the return of some fan-favorite characters and more mysterious ones, about whom they are curious to know more.

Chainsaw Man chapter 140 will also surely liken their joining the Chainsaw Man Church to preventing the Nostradamus prophecy. When trying to recruit Nayuta, Famine Devil Fami did mention that she wanted to stop the prophecy from being fulfilled. Considering that the Weapons Devils/Hybrids are meant to serve under the Four Horsemen, these are more likely than not their goals as well.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

