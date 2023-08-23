Chainsaw Man chapter 141: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 is set to release on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 12 am JST. With Denji’s normal life and the safety of Asa Mitaka and Nayuta stuck between a rock and a hard place, fans can’t wait to see what the titular character’s next move is.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure, with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 141 and beyond available at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have, is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 likely to see Denji reunite with Kishibe as his only ally

Release date and time, where to read

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, August 30, 2023, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service, which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Tuesday, August 29, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Chapter 140 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 140 began with Denji and Miri Sugo arriving at the Chainsaw Man Church’s main building. At the top of it was a bust of Chainsaw Man’s head, clearly signifying who owns and uses the building. Sugo then introduced Denji to his tour guide, revealed to be Nobana Higashiyama, the brother of fan-favorite character Kobeni.

Nobana then began the tour, explaining to Denji how the Church is run by students since adults’ minds are corrupted due to an “invisible” American attack on Japan. He claimed Chainsaw Man discovered this attack, then led Denji into the Chainsaw Man wedding Chapel. Denji then learned that there were girls he could sleep with there, but he had to marry them after, which Denji angrily rejected.

This prompts the Flamethrower Hybrid to appear, introducing himself to Denji as Barem. While friendly at first, it quickly became clear that Barem was threatening Denji’s normal life if he didn't join the Church, even threatening to kill Asa Mitaka. The chapter ended with a distraught Denji leaving as Barem sinisterly smiles and Sugo seems somewhat depressed.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Denji essentially out of allies heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 141, it seems to be the perfect time for his old mentor Kishibe to return and debut in the second part. While Kishibe is technically aligned with Public Safety, he’s openly defied them in the past in one way or another. Likewise, his seniority over Yoshida could allow Denji to fight the Chainsaw Man Church as Chainsaw Man without losing Nayuta as a result.

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 may also instead set the stage for Kishibe’s return, possibly seeing Denji go home and discuss his current situation with Nayuta. This may then set the stage for Nayuta to contact Kishibe, resulting in him training her as he once did Denji. The trio could then fight the Chainsaw Man Church together without fear of retaliation from Yoshida and his Public Safety allies.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.