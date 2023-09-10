Chainsaw Man chapter 142: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 142 is set to release on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 12 am JST. As the Chainsaw Man Church hatches a plot to force Denji to transform, fans are concerned about what Denji will decide and what he would ultimately choose to sacrifice will be as a result.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 142 as of now. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Chainsaw Man chapter 142 will likely see Denji spurred into action by Asa being put in danger

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 142 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, September 12. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the morning of Wednesday, September 13, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 142 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8AM, Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11AM, Tuesday, September 12, 2023

British Summer Time: 4PM, Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5PM, Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30PM, Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11PM, Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30AM, Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Chapter 141 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 began with Denji and Nayuta going grocery shopping, where they found half-off Chainsaw Man curry buns and bought plenty. On the way home, they passed Asa Mitaka posters and encountered a Devil. Denji went to pull his starter, but he was stopped and got depressed upon realizing what he was doing. Devil Hunters then showed up and fought the Devil as Nayuta and Denji continued heading home.

Denji then went through his nightly routine with Nayuta, visibly depressed all the while. While the two were sleeping, Denji woke up and looked at the Chainsaw Man poster on the wall. Nayuta also woke and Denji asked what’ll happen from here on and if he’ll be any happier than he is now later. Following this, Nayuta asked him if he was unhappy, to which he said he didn’t know.

She then promised to stay with him for the rest of his life, further asserting that he’ll be happy then because she’s “just that cute.” Denji was taken aback by this and fell back asleep with Nayuta in his arms. The chapter then ended by cutting to a Family Burger restaurant, where the Church’s Weapon Hybrids were hatching a plan to force Denji to transform for tomorrow.

What to expect (speculative)

While the overall direction of Chainsaw Man chapter 142 is easy to predict, the finer points are not quite as obvious as it currently stands. Generally speaking, fans can expect the chapter to spend a majority of its time focusing on the Weapon Hybrids’ plans. This focus will also likely make up the latter part of the chapter, with the former focusing on either Asa Mitaka or Denji to start.

If Chainsaw Man chapter 142 starts with a focus on Asa, fans can expect to see her spring into action after hearing about the attack somehow. However, if the chapter opens with a focus on Denji, readers may see him watching a news broadcast about the attack on TV. He’ll then likely see Asa arrive on the scene, which will spur him into action due to not wanting to see her get hurt or worse.

