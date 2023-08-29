Chainsaw Man chapter 141: Denji's existential crisis worsens as Chainsaw Man Church's plan is revealed

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 was released on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Denji’s attempt at reconciling his normal life with saving those he loves. The chapter also does a great job of showing how Denji is being mentally affected by this current life situation, showing him becoming visibly depressed upon realizing he can’t transform.

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 also does an exceptionally good job of balancing this fact with showing the Chainsaw Man Church’s plans to manipulate Denji into doing their bidding. While there are some who seemingly have an issue with this manipulation of Denji, none of the Weapon Hybrids introduced thus far seem set to defy the Church’s orders in this matter.

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 sees Denji’s depression reach an all-time low ahead of Church’s planned massacre

Chainsaw Man chapter 141: Normal life crisis

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 begins with Denji and Nayuta shopping for groceries, where they find a bin of Chainsaw Man curry buns being sold for half the price. They buy several before heading home, with Denji seemingly in a good mood while hanging out with Nayuta. The duo then run into what appears to be a chameleon Devil terrorizing some citizens.

Denji reaches for his starter, but hesitates after remembering his situation. Some Devil Hunters, who’re seemingly from the Chainsaw Man Church, then show up and start attacking the Devil. Denji becomes depressed at this sight yet again, walking away from the scene with Nayuta visibly showing her concern for him.

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 then sees the duo return home, where their dinner is the curry buns they bought from the store. The duo spends the evening watching TV and bathing some of their dogs before going to sleep. While Nayuta does get some rest, Denji stays awake and stares at the ceiling.

Expand Tweet

He then rises and looks at the Chainsaw Man poster he has taped up in their home, when Nayuta wakes up and asks him if he can’t sleep. Denji asks her what’s going to happen to him from here on out, and if he’ll be any happier than he is now after graduating and getting a job. Nayuta asks him if he’s unhappy, but he says he doesn’t know.

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 sees Nayuta raise her arms up in the air as she tells Denji that he’s hopeless, and that she’ll stay with him for the rest of his life. She asks him if he’ll be happy then too, implying that she’d be very happy to stay with him for the rest of his life. Nayuta says he’d be happy because she’s just that cute before falling back asleep, prompting Denji to go back to sleep while holding her tightly.

Chainsaw Man chapter 141: The plan

The issue then cuts to a local Family Burger restaurant, where Barem, Miri Sugo, and two other Weapon Hybrids are at a table. The two Hybrids appear to be the Spear Hybrid and the Whip Hybrid, neither of which receive human names during the scene. Barem points out that tomorrow is the Church’s day of worship, meaning no followers will hunt Devils that appear.

Barem's transformed and human forms as seen in the series' manga (Image via Sportskeeda)

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 sees Barem assert that this will cause civilian and Public Safety Devil Hunters to appear in droves. He says that if they can keep killing them, then Denji’s sense of justice will overflow, forcing him to act to defeat the Devils. Sugo asks Barem why they’re going this far to draw Chainsaw Man out, imploring the others to tell him.

The Whip Hybrid says that they’re weapons tomorrow, and that he should discard all other thoughts. Sugo responds that he’s human and should think for himself, which Barem agrees with. However, he adds that they’re also Weapons and Devils too, and asks the others what all three have in common.

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 sees the Whip Hybrid say they’re all hard to spell, which Barem says is wrong. With the same sinister smile he made when threatening Asa Mitaka’s life, Barem says that all three were born to kill. The chapter ends with Barem asserting that, no matter how many people they kill tomorrow, God will forgive them for that reason alone.

Chainsaw Man chapter 141: In summation

Expand Tweet

While not a very exciting issue, the latest release in author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s series is clearly looking towards the future more than anything else. Likewise, the setup made for future installments is incredibly exciting, with the series set to soon enter into a massive battle for the first time in several issues.

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 also does a good job of contextualizing the Chainsaw Man Church’s beliefs, especially as it relates to the Weapon Hybrids. With Barem asserting that “God will forgive” them no matter how many they kill tomorrow, it’s clear that the group believes that they truly are acting justly and nobly.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.