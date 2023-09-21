Chainsaw Man chapter 143 sets Denji up for more allies than he could ask for (and all of them are former enemies)

Chainsaw Man chapter 143 saw the return of Quanxi in the manga. Following her return, fans have been anticipating several other characters that made their appearances in the manga's first part to make a comeback. That said, there is some reason to believe that all of them may end up becoming Denji's allies in the second part.

Chainsaw Man chapter 143 saw the weapon devils prepare to massacre people. That's when Quanxi appeared out of nowhere and dismembered them. Following that, Special Division 7 was to enter the Chainsaw Man Church to take them down. Right before the Public Safety Officers were set to enter the church, Haruka Iseumi found out that the church possessed weapons.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Chainsaw Man chapter 143: Denji might lead a group of Weapon Hybrids

Quanxi as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 143 (Image via Shueisha)

Back in Chainsaw Man Part 1, Quanxi was essentially an antagonist in the Internation Assassins Arc and the Control Devil Arc. Nevertheless, she returned in Chainsaw Man chapter 143 as a Public Safety Devil Hunter, protecting innocent civilians.

Given that she is a Crossbow Devil Hybrid, there is a slight chance that mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto might be working on bringing all the Weapon Hybrids back as allies to the Chainsaw Man. Hence, bringing back Quanxi in Chainsaw Man chapter 143 might have been his first step.

Fumiko Mifune as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Immediately upon her return, Quanxi went after the Chainsaw Man Church. Thus, there is a possibility that she might have some information on their activities. While the church was holding out weapons, its members Haruka Iseumi and Nobana Higashiyama seemingly had no idea about them. Therefore, the possibility for fans to witness a fight between the Chainsaw Man Church members and Quanxi and her fiends is at an all-time high.

Moreover, there are several former enemies that have slowly become Denji's friends in Chainsaw Man Part 2. Fumiko and Yoshida were previously introduced as enigmatic characters, whose intentions seemed doubtful. However, one can now easily state them to be Denji's allies. This is regardless of the fact that Yoshida previously threatened to kill Nayuta if Denji were to turn into Chainsaw Man.

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

With Tatsuki Fujimoto possibly trying to create a team for Denji, there is a small chance that other Weapon Devil Hybrids may also return from the manga's first part. This may or may not include Reze, Katana Man, and other former enemies. However, one cannot theorize the full story only by looking at Chainsaw Man chapter 143. Thus, one may need to look at the future chapters as well.

What can fans expect from Chainsaw Man Part 2?

From the beginning of Chainsaw Man, mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto seems to be building up to a major event, relating to the Nostradamus' Prophecy. Given how Fami feared the event, it is certainly set to be a very chaotic incident.

Thus, Denji may not be able to stop it all by himself. As a result, fans could likely witness all Weapon Devil Hybrids team up under Denji's command.

