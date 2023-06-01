Chainsaw Man chapter 131 shows Nayuta taking school more seriously than the Apocalypse 

Chainsaw Man chapter 131 saw the new Control Devil Nayuta meet the Famine Devil Fami. Both devils were part of the Four Horsemen and were acquainted with each other. However, when the Famine Devil asked the Control Devil's help on her mission to stop the age of the devils, Nayuta had the most unserious response.

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man part 2 entails the Academy Saga as the story now follows Asa Mitaka, the host of the War Devil Yoru. After taking over Asa's body, the War Devil makes a deal with Asa. As per the deal, the War Devil would return Asa's body to her if she helped her kill Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man chapter 131: Control Devil prioritizing education over saving the world says a lot about her

As all Chainsaw Man fans know, Nayuta is the Control Devil, i.e., she was previously Makima. However, after the Control Devil was devoured by Denji, the devil returned as Nayuta. But this time, Denji took care of her, and evidently, he is doing a great job at it.

Previously, Denji revealed how he was trying to save up money for Nayuta's college tuition fees. He himself lived a bad life in the past and wanted Nayuta to have a good life ahead. He knew that she was smart and could go to college if given the opportunity. Hence, Denji poured his heart and soul into earning money in any way possible to support her.

Fruitfully, Nayuta seems to have taken note of Denji's efforts and is trying her best at school. This is evident from Chainsaw Man chapter 131. The Famine Devil Fami was afraid that Nostradamus's prophecy was slowly coming true. This meant that the age of devils was set to arrive on Earth, meaning the end of humanity.

Considering that the end of humanity would mean the end of several good things like pizza and Chinese food, Fami wanted to stop the apocalypse. Nayuta also resonated with Fami's feelings as she too did not want to lose humanity's creations. However, when Fami asked Nayuta's help to stop Nostradamus' prophecy, she rejected the request because she had school to attend.

Cute detail suggesting that Nayuta isn't abusing her control powers in class. Denji raising her right 🥲. Cute detail suggesting that Nayuta isn't abusing her control powers in class. Denji raising her right 🥲. #csm131 Cute detail suggesting that Nayuta isn't abusing her control powers in class. Denji raising her right 🥲. https://t.co/AbQsZsWw6o

The entire scene from Chainsaw Man chapter 131 looked very unserious to the point was Fami was speechless. However, this development says a lot about the Control Devil. Previously, when the devil was inside Makima, she was groomed by the Government to become a scholar. She was trained to do their bidding and did the dirty work for them.

However, this time the Control Devil is being taken care of by Denji. While she is trying to become a scholar in her new arrangement as well, as evident from Chainsaw Man chapter 131, she is trying to live a good life. As part of her dream to go to college, Nayuta makes sure to prioritize school over everything, even the age of devils. Moreover, she is attentive in class and wants to answer questions asked by the teacher.

That said, fans can only hope that Nayuta does not use her Control Devil abilities to control her teachers. Nevertheless, there is no way fans can find that out unless Tatsuki Fujimoto decides to show the same in the manga.

