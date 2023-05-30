Chainsaw Man chapter 131: Denji and Asa saved by the Control Devil as Fami explains her motive

Chainsaw Man chapter 131 was released on Tuesday, May 30, bringing with it the apparent finale of the Falling Devil arc and some exciting reveals. Also present in the issue and relevant to the aforementioned events is none other than the Control Devil Nayuta, who seems set to become a major player in the coming weeks.

Chainsaw Man chapter 131 also reveals some intriguing motives, which fans have long been speculating on. While this does admittedly raise more questions than it answers, it’s nevertheless a welcome development for the future of the series.

Chainsaw Man chapter 131 establishes Fami’s true intentions on Earth, brings Nayuta into the fold

Chainsaw Man chapter 131: Endings and answers

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Chainsaw Man, Ch. 131: Denji takes a wild ride to try and escape a chef’s kiss of death! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3OL6nHC Chainsaw Man, Ch. 131: Denji takes a wild ride to try and escape a chef’s kiss of death! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3OL6nHC https://t.co/UZ523tPDEv

Chainsaw Man chapter 131 begins immediately where the last issue ended, with Denji and Asa unintentionally riding right into the mouth-stomach of the presumed Gluttony Devil. However, Denji is able to position the motorcycle so that they actually rest on top of the mouth rather than falling directly in.

This prompts the Falling Devil to appear behind them, referencing her claim that diners who don’t finish their food must die, but that the food isn’t meant to be capable of running away. She then uses her powers to force Denji and Asa into the Gluttony Devil’s mouth-stomach, where he eats them, and she asks how they taste.

Chainsaw Man chapter 131 then sees the supposed Gluttony Devil throw up Denji and Asa both, with the bike nowhere to be seen. The Falling Devil looks on in confused horror as the Gluttony Devil continues to throw up, saying she made that meal with love and how dare he throw it up. She then commands him to die, using some aspect of her powers to bring forth a giant light that pierces his stomach.

Kumi @D_Kumii Chainsaw Man 131



I love these ridiculous motivations for both preventing and causing an apocalypse in csm and fire punch Chainsaw Man 131I love these ridiculous motivations for both preventing and causing an apocalypse in csm and fire punch https://t.co/64QynQaWbU

As Denji and Asa lay there unharmed, the Falling Devil is seen apologizing to someone for failing to feed Asa Mitaka to the diner. This is revealed to be Fami, the Famine Devil of the Four Horsemen Devils. She tells Falling to “return,” prompting her body to transform into a doll-like version of itself, which Fami then picks up and holds out in front of her.

Chainsaw Man chapter 131 then sees Fami ask someone how they made the supposed Gluttony Devil barf Asa and Denji up. This is revealed to be Nayuta, the Control Devil, who is seemingly sitting on top of the unconscious Asa and Denji. She explains that she controlled the Devil’s brain to make humans taste like “literal crap,” as it’s revealed that one of her chains is emanating from the now-deceased Devil’s head.

Nayuta then asks Fami why she’s after Denji and Asa, calling her “sis” in the process and implicitly suggesting that Nayuta knows both Fami and Yoru’s true identities. Fami explains that with Nostradamus’ prophecy coming true, the ultimate terror will soon descend on the human world. Likewise, the age of humans will end, and the age of Devils will begin.

Kumi @D_Kumii Chainsaw Man 131



Aki and Reze were visibly stunned that Denji never received a formal education so it’s nice to see that Nayuta takes school seriously. Chainsaw Man 131Aki and Reze were visibly stunned that Denji never received a formal education so it’s nice to see that Nayuta takes school seriously. https://t.co/dpaBkZmdR9

Chainsaw Man chapter 131 sees Nayuta cheerfully agree to this idea, saying it sounds fun. However, Fami counters that she doesn’t want it because “things like pizza and Chinese food will cease to be” in an age of Devils. Nayuta then angrily asks if there’ll truly be no more pizza, seemingly swaying her opinion on the matter.

Fami calls it the worst scenario imaginable, saying that at this rate, neither of them nor Chainsaw Man will be able to stop the prophecy. However, she says that War Devil Yoru could possibly be made to win, prompting Nayuta to question why Fami just tried to kill her then. Fami explains that her intent was to starve Yoru in the Gluttony Devil’s stomach since she can turn the starved into her pawns.

Chainsaw Man chapter 131 sees Fami ask Nayuta to work together with her, saying that with their combined strength, they can prevent the Age of Devils. However, Nayuta says no way because she has school, as the issue ends with an in-class Nayuta eagerly raising her hand to answer her teacher’s question.

Chainsaw Man chapter 131: In summation

Following last week’s largely uneventful issue, Chainsaw Man chapter 131 does a fantastic job of setting up the series’ near future. With the Falling Devil arc seemingly done and over with, the only loose thread that remains is Fakesaw Man. However, this can understandably be pushed to the side if Fujimoto chooses to instead focus on Fami’s efforts to make Yoru her secret weapon.

Likewise, a focus on Nayuta would be nice in upcoming issues, with the final panels of chapter 131 suggesting that such a focus could be soon to come. This may also give fans an idea of exactly how inherently knowledgeable Nayuta is about her being a Devil and her past lives, with her calling Fami “sis,” suggesting at least some inherent knowledge is present.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2023 progresses.

