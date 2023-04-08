The implications of Seven Deadly Sin Devils in Chainsaw Man, explored

The recent string of Chainsaw Man chapters has been some of the most praised events in the second part thus far, with many readers citing the overall feel being similar to the series’ first part. This isn’t necessarily a critique on the other arcs of the second part but rather an emphasis on how excellent this latest events.

One aspect of the recent Chainsaw Man releases that is fueling this sentiment is the perceived introduction of the Seven Deadly Sins Devils in latest issues. While unconfirmed, fans are certain that the caterpillar-like Devil whom the Falling Devil recently served a dish to is the Gluttony Devil, the first of the Seven Deadly Sins Devils. Despite the unconfirmed nature of their introduction, fans are discussing the impact of the Devil's presence on the overall landscape of the series.

Existence of Seven Deadly Sins Devils in Chainsaw Man could set up an incredible team-up for Four Horsemen Devils

Jordo @champosamadc1 looking back at this panel, we’ve met 3 of the 4 horsemen. We’ve been introduced to 2 Primal fears thus far, Darkness and Falling. I’m curious to see if Fujimoto takes a Seven Deadly Sins route. The main plotline still exist that every devil is after Chainsaw Man even though he’s looking back at this panel, we’ve met 3 of the 4 horsemen. We’ve been introduced to 2 Primal fears thus far, Darkness and Falling. I’m curious to see if Fujimoto takes a Seven Deadly Sins route. The main plotline still exist that every devil is after Chainsaw Man even though he’s https://t.co/oN7vS4gjIJ

While the first part of Chainsaw Man has taken inspiration from Christian mythology and other global religions, the series’ second part has leaned much more into this inspiration. The introduction of additional Four Horsemen Devils and the apparent introduction of the Seven Deadly Sins Devils in recent issues have proven this to be true.

One of the biggest implications of the existence of Seven Deadly Sins Devils is that each Devil would find their sin feared by a majority of the world. For example, the existence of a Lust Devil would imply that, in the series’ version of Earth, adultery and giving into s*xual urges is a legitimate fear for a worldwide population, or at the very least, Japan.

Being set in the late 90s, Chainsaw Man establishes its events as taking place in the years leading up to the global obesity crisis. Therefore, the Gluttony Devil’s existence could be taken as the manifestation of worldwide fears of becoming morbidly obese. Its existence could also be used to represent the fears of those who constantly take and satisfy each urge they have.

mekofeolv @jomisirc The gluttony devil has to appear in chainsaw-man The gluttony devil has to appear in chainsaw-man

Likewise, many of the various sins and what they imply about the world’s population could have multiple meanings. The Sloth Devil, for example, could represent both the fears of those who are worried that they will do nothing with their life and the fear of apathy from one’s fellow man.

It’s an interesting and open-ended concept that mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto will no doubt have fun playing with. As such, it also opens the door to some creative fight scenes and Devil abilities. For example, the Gluttony Devil may not be a capable fighter in any aspect, but they are so durable due to their size and heartiness that they and their minions become a threat.

Similarly, the physically weak Envy Devil could use jealousy to sow the same emotions among a fighting party’s members rather than fighting them. Meanwhile, the Pride Devil could turn its enemies into becoming allies by showering them with manipulative praise.

In any case, the introduction of the Seven Deadly Sins Devils creates an opportunity for Fujimoto to tell readers about the series’ world and create unique combat scenes. While fans may not know where the series is headed, it’s clear that Chainsaw Man’s future is bright.

