Chainsaw Man chapter 144 brings back Denji's no. 1 hater

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 144, Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga saw the return of one of the most iconic characters from the series' first part—Katana Man. As fans would know, Katana Man was vengeful towards Denji in the first part, and evidently, his hate towards the Chainsaw Devil hybrid hasn't ceased to exist.

The last time fans saw Katana Man was in the Katana Man Arc of the Public Safety Saga. Denji had defeated him and was about to hand him over to the police. However, given that Katana Man was behind Himeno's death, Denji was unwilling to let him go without taking his revenge. Thus, both he and Aki took turns to kick him in the nether region.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Katana Man returns in Chainsaw Man chapter 144 as part of the Public Safety Division 7, surprising fans

Expand Tweet

In the first part of the manga, Denji killed Katana Man's grandfather, the debt collector. Wanting to take revenge, the weapon devil hybrid teamed up with Sawatari Akane to kill Denji. However, Chainsaw Man managed to defeat him, following which, he later returned as one of Makima's pawns in the Control Devil Arc.

Since then, Katana Man had been missing from the manga, until his return in Chainsaw Man chapter 144. He is now part of the Public Safety Division 7 and had infiltrated the Chainsaw Man Church, defeating the Justice Devil hybrid. Evidently, despite the fact that it has been years since Denji defeated Katana Man, the hybrid still hates him.

Fans loved Katana Man's return as they considered him to be one of the most outlandish characters from part 1. While he was responsible for Himeno's death, his reasons for going after Denji were seen as reasonable by several fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The context provided in Chainsaw Man chapter 144 suggests that Katana Man might have joined the Public Safety to go after Chainsaw Man and the Chainsaw Man Church. Fans found it funny as, possibly unbeknownst to Katana Man, Denji was no longer allowed to transform into Chainsaw Man if he wanted to keep Nayuta safe.

In the meantime, if Katana Man did know of Denji's condition with Yoshida, it means that, despite the fact that Katana Man hated Denji, he decided to help him out by taking down the fake Chainsaw Man and Chainsaw Man Church.

In doing so, he possibly hoped to fight the fake Chainsaw Man to help him quench his thirst for revenge, to some extent. Otherwise, Katana Man could possibly be anticipating a fight with the real Chainsaw Man in the distant future.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans were amused upon witnessing Katana Man's hate for Denji in Chainsaw Man chapter 144. While he was technically helping out the Chainsaw Devil hybrid, he did not want to miss out on any opportunity to diss his enemy. That said, fans were glad to have him back and were hoping that Reze would follow him as one of the returning characters from the manga's part 1.

In the meantime, many fans were anticipating Katana Man to either fight fake Chainsaw Man or Sword Man. Given that Chainsaw Man could end up fighting his fake version, Katana Man could end up fighting Sword Man.

In fact, many fans believed that Sword Man was a copy of Katana Man. Hence, Katana Man's return in Chainsaw Man chapter 144 could be a way for Tatsuki Fujimoto to set up a fight between them. That said, fans wanted the Katana Devil hybrid to obliterate Miri Sugo.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.