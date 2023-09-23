Chainsaw Man chapter 144: What to expect?

With the sudden swerve that the previous installment of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga series provided, fans are awaiting the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 144. Many are also optimistically hoping to see spoilers for the digitally published series be released. This is a rare enough occurrence that has only happened a scant few times during the manga’s run.

Likewise, the general consensus at the time of this article’s writing is that there will indeed be no spoilers whatsoever for the upcoming Chainsaw Man chapter 144. While this news is certainly unfortunate, fans can take solace in that there are only a few major directions the upcoming issue is likely to take.

One of the key developments fans can expect is a heavy focus on Asa Mitaka, with her being set to appear at the Chainsaw Man Church in the coming Chainsaw Man chapter 144. However, exactly what she gets up to is still unknown, with many fans agreeing that one of two major paths is most likely for her in the next release.

Chainsaw Man chapter 144 likely to see Asa’s honeymoon phase with Chainsaw Man Church come to an end

With the previous issue ending with all of the Church’s combat-trained members being summoned, Chainsaw Man chapter 144 will likely open with Asa already on site. It doesn’t make a ton of sense for Fujimoto to waste time showing her getting the call or heading to the Church, and it also doesn’t match his typical writing style either.

From here, the Church will likely give a brief overview of the current situation which paints Public Safety as the aggressor rather than the Church itself. This will likely be to the effect of riling up the Church’s members in order to get them mentally ready to die for a cause they clearly don’t fully understand.

Chainsaw Man chapter 144 will likely split off into one of two distinct paths from this point on. The first, and simpler path, should see the fight against Public Safety begin, with Asa and others being forced to fight Devil Hunters to the death to protect the Church. War Devil Yoru will likely make an appearance here, reminiscing about the days when war was more common or even declaring that she feels her strength returning.

The fight will likely continue until the end of the issue when Asa runs into either Hirofumi Yoshida or someone else whom she recognizes from school or elsewhere in her life. This will likely occur near the end of the chapter, with the major cliffhanger being whether or not she’ll fight her former associates in order to protect the Church.

The second path Chainsaw Man chapter 144 is likely to take would be much messier, with Asa likely speaking out against the Church’s orders. This will likely create some strife amongst the Church members considering how much of a “celebrity” Asa is for the Church. Likewise, she’ll be emboldened by whatever support she receives to continue saying her peace.

Unfortunately, Haruka Iseumi, Famine Devil Fami, and whoever else is pulling the Church’s strings likely won’t take too kindly to this. While it’s difficult to predict exactly how a fight will break out and who it will be between, Asa will likely end up fighting either a very strong or very high-ranking member of the Church due to her words.

