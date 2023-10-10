Chainsaw Man chapter 145 all but confirms Darkness Devil's return as a new villain's aid

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 145 earlier today, fans saw the Chainsaw Man Church seemingly officially shut down thanks to the intervention of Public Safety. Fans also learned some key lore details which both set up future part 2 developments and elaborated on some of the few loose threads from the series’ first part.

However, fans’ focus in the wake of Chainsaw Man chapter 145 is what’s next for the series, especially with a major fight between Asa Mitaka and Hirofumi Yoshida being set up. There’s also the matter of Barem Bridge, who was taken into custody by Public Safety agents after being allowed to watch the sunset while singing “Kumbaya, My Lord.”

Although fans initially thought little of this closing section of the latest issue, many have begun to revisit and analyze it in the hours since Chainsaw Man chapter 145 was released. Many now suspect that Barem could be in league with the Darkness Devil, setting up a major return for both characters in the coming weeks.

Chainsaw Man chapter 145 sets up the Darkness Devil’s return in an incredibly subtle way

Chainsaw Man chapter 145 began with Public Safety officials going over their full seizure of Chainsaw Man Church facilities, as well as the caches of heavy weaponry they had stored. The official being reported to was then told that he was urgently needed by the Devil name consultant. The chapter then shifted back to the theme park Denji and co were seen at, where Barem Bridge was being arrested by Public Safety.

However, he asked the Public Safety officers to give him a minute since it was sunset, which he called “the most beautiful time of the day.” Returning to Public Safety headquarters, the body of the Devil whom the Falling Devil killed several chapters prior was shown. It was revealed that this was the true Justice Devil, meaning that the Chainsaw Man Church followers had been making contracts with another Devil.

Chainsaw Man chapter 145 then cut to Asa Mitaka, who had someone at her door telling her to get on the ground with her hands behind her head, calling her the War Devil as well. The issue then showed Barem singing “Kumbaya, My Lord” as the sun went down and he was being arrested.

The chapter ended as Asa and Yoru tried turning the room into a weapon, which was prevented when Hirofumi Yoshida burst into the room and sliced off Asa’s hand.

Why Darkness Devil may be Barem’s ally

It should first be established that, at the time of this article’s writing, there is very little evidence to prove that Barem is indeed working with the Darkness Devil. However, in the same breath, there’s very little evidence against this claim. With this in mind, fans are discussing this theory not as something concrete or confirmed, but as a development that seemingly could occur.

One of the strongest pieces of evidence from Chainsaw Man chapter 145 to suggest this stems from Barem asking to see the sunset first before being arrested. As seen during the International Assassins arc, the Darkness Devil’s powers either get stronger or can only be used during nighttime.

If Barem was planning to escape custody, it would make sense for him to try and wait until he can use the Darkness Devil powers at their peak before doing so.

There’s also the fact that he sings “Kumbaya, My Lord” as he’s being arrested. While recent times have seen opinion on the phrase “kumbaya” change to it being disparaging, the series is set in 1997. With this in mind, Barem could be using it as a legitimate prayer to or means of worship of the Darkness Devil.

The final major piece of evidence within Chainsaw Man chapter 145 for this theory stems from the fact that Barem is dubbed the second-in-command of the Church when being detained. Likewise, it’s almost certain that he knew the Devil members were contracting with wasn’t the Justice Devil, as is also confirmed in the issue. It’s possible that Barem served as a contractual intermediary between the Darkness Devil and the Church’s members, cementing them as allies.

