Chainsaw Man chapter 145: What to expect

With Chainsaw Man chapter 145 set to release after a break week, fans are excitedly discussing what could be next for author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s flagship manga series. While the last few chapters have been largely unpredictable, fans seem to be in agreement on one of two major routes the upcoming issue would take.

That being said, unpredictability is one of the key characteristics of Fujimoto’s writing, meaning Chainsaw Man chapter 145 could go in a completely different direction than fans expect. Indeed, very few had predicted the return of Quanxi and Katana Man in recent weeks, despite being incredibly pleased with these surprises.

Likewise, fans can expect Chainsaw Man chapter 145 to be a quality issue regardless of whether or not the current predominant predictions are proven true or not. However, because there aren't any regular spoilers for the digitally published series, fans will have to wait another week or so before learning anything.

Chainsaw Man chapter 145 is most likely to officially introduce fans to Public Safety Tokyo Special Division 7

What to expect

With the Chainsaw Man Church all but eliminated as a threat as of the series’ previous installment, Chainsaw Man chapter 145 will likely deal with the “clean up” of the organization. While this may seem like a boring direction to take for some, it does suggest that fans will be officially introduced to the members of Public Safety Tokyo Special Division 7.

In the last issue, Quanxi and Katana Man's membership in Public Safety was confirmed, with Katana Man being specifically revealed as a member of Special Division 7. While it’s suspected that Quanxi is also a member of Special Division 7, this has not been confirmed yet, further supporting the idea that the coming release will focus on the group.

What fans are likewise most excited about for Chainsaw Man chapter 145 is, unsurprisingly, the reintroduction of fan-favorite characters Reze, also known as the Bomb Girl and Kishibe. Their reappearances would also be the final piece of the puzzle regarding what each of the original Weapon Hybrids has been up to since being freed from Makima’s control.

Such a focus would also provide a foil to the last major leg of the series, which introduced those Weapon Hybrids who’ve aligned themselves with the Chainsaw Man Church. There’s also the fact that the apparent Nail Fiend, who was just introduced in the previous installment, also deserves some screen time to get fans acquainted with them.

One alternate focus of Chainsaw Man chapter 145 could instead be devoted to the leadership of the Chainsaw Man Church, who seemingly escaped capture and assault by Public Safety. It would include Haruka Iseumi, Famine Devil Fami, and the yet-introduced figure seen with them in the backstage area of the talk show Iseumi appeared on.

In this case, fans can expect some sort of reveal that Fami had planned for this all along, leading to a frustrated Iseumi demanding to be told what's going on with the church. It should result in the introduction of the aforementioned figure, possibly laying the groundwork for the series' next major direction.

