Chainsaw Man chapter 150: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 150 is set to release on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 12 AM JST. With Denji and Nayuta set to head home despite the likelihood of running into Chainsaw Man Church members, fans are expecting to see a fight begin soon with at least Nayuta involved.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 150 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to be released in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 150, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 150 likely to see Nayuta fight off Church members in order to keep Denji from transforming

Release date and time, where to read

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 150 is set to be released on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 12 AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, December 64, 2023. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue being released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, December 6, 2023, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 150 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM, Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Central European Time: 4 PM, Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Australia Central Time: 1:30 AM, Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Chapter 149 recap

Denji is at risk of losing Nayuta in Chainsaw Man chapter 150's predicted events (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 149 began with a focus on the street preacher from the Bat Devil’s reappearance earlier in part 2. After boasting about how he was right that humanity is at war with the Devils, he leads a chant demanding that Chainsaw Man be burnt at the stake. The chapter then sees a nearby Denji say he should transform, but Fumiko Mifune says this is the worst time to transform, saying she’ll protect him and Nayuta.

Nayuta says she’ll protect them and kill anything that attacks them as the strongest here. Mifune asks her if she can kill a human, to which Nayuta says she can without issues of morality or ability. Nayuta and Denji then begin worrying about their pets, saying they have to go home. Mifune tries to convince them not to do so but eventually stands in their way when it becomes clear they can’t be convinced.

Nayuta launches a chain at Mifune, which hits a woman in the window behind her who begins choking Mifune. Denji tickles Nayuta to give Mifune a chance to escape while she can. Nayuta then asks Denji if he wants to join the Devil’s side with her, causing him to remember Asa. He explains that he can’t move on from her because it’s the only kiss he’s had that didn’t go horribly wrong. The chapter ends with Denji confirming he loves Nayuta more and the two going home.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With the focus now seemingly on Denji and Nayuta, Chainsaw Man chapter 150 should stick with the two as they return home to their apartment. However, they’re likely to prove Mifune right and run into some trouble there in the form of Chainsaw Man Church members lying in wait. Nayuta will likely fight the members off, but be overwhelmed shortly thereafter.

Chainsaw Man chapter 150 will probably then see Nayuta held hostage as Denji is forced to choose between turning into Chainsaw Man or letting Nayuta die. Obviously not set to let Nayuta die, the chapter should end with the tease of Denji’s transformation, but not actually showing it. This will likely then set up another character making the save in the subsequent release.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.