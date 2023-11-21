Chainsaw Man chapter 149: Nayuta's Devilish side comes out as Denji deals with his feelings

Chainsaw Man chapter 149 was released on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the very promising Chainsaw Man War arc for the series. While fans have been appreciative of the arc thus far, regardless of each issue’s specific focus, many readers were hoping to see this latest release stick with Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru.

However, that unfortunately isn’t the case, with Chainsaw Man chapter 149 instead shifting perspective back to Denji, Control Devil Nayuta, and Fumiko Mifune. This shift in perspective also leads to some very intriguing developments, showcasing Nayuta’s inner Makima seemingly coming out, as well as forcing Denji to face his feelings for Asa.

Chainsaw Man chapter 149 sees Nayuta show some startling Makima-like signs of hostility

Chainsaw Man chapter 149: Vindicated

Chainsaw Man chapter 149 opens up with a shift in perspective to the street preacher seen earlier in the series’ second part during the Yuko arc when the Bat Devil reappeared. He’s seen lecturing a group of people about how he foretold the coming of this war, saying that the current disasters are “divine retribution” for ignoring “the prophecy.”

He then asks the bystanders to join him in “obeying the voice of God,” saying they’ll burn the Chainsaw Man army to ashes together. The crowd then begins chanting for the burning of Chainsaw Man as the perspective shifts to Denji and co. hiding in a nearby alley. Fumiko Mifune comments on how the situation has escalated into something out of a movie, prompting Denji to suggest turning into Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man chapter 149 sees Mifune explain that this would be the worst time to transform since the people just nearby want to burn the titular hero to ashes. She then says she’ll protect the two of them, prompting Nayuta to say they don’t need her protection and will kill anything that attacks them since she’s the strongest among them.

Denji's titular transformation has become a massive target by the people of Tokyo in Chainsaw Man chapter 149 following recent events (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Mifune asks Nayuta if she could kill humans too, which Nayuta says would be no problem. She then asks Denji what he has been teaching Nayuta, to which he says whatever’s on educational television. He then says he’s worried about the apartment, with Nayuta saying that the pets are likely hungry. Denji then says they have to go home in response.

Chainsaw Man chapter 149 then sees Mifune say they obviously can’t do that since the Chainsaw Man Church members have certainly staked out their apartment. Denji and Nayuta ignore this and say they need to go feed the pets, prompting Mifune to stand in their way. She claims she can’t let them go home, and they’ll all shelter at a Public Safety facility instead.

Nayuta then, without warning, shoots a chain from her fingers out at Mifune, who dodges it. However, this results in the chain hitting a woman in a window behind Mifune, whom Nayuta then forces to begin choking her. Denji tickles Nayuta in order to break her hold on the woman, which releases Mifune.

Chainsaw Man chapter 149: Feelings confronted

Chainsaw Man chapter 149 then sees Denji tell Mifune to run, saying they can handle themselves and that Nayuta will actually kill her if she sticks around. She then leaves, prompting Nayuta to say they should go home now. Denji then asks her if she really tried to kill Mifune just now, to which she says it’s fine for Devils to kill living things of any kind.

She equates this to fish swimming and trees photosynthesizing, asserting that Denji must also feel this instinctual desire to hurt people. She asks him if it makes him feel alive, to which he has no response. Nayuta then asks him if he wants to join the Devils’ side with her, which Denji can’t believe she’s asking him.

She says she’s given it a lot of thought, citing human culture as fun but suffocating, before explaining the freedom they’d have in food and pet ownership by ruling over humans. Denji responds by questioning what would happen to their friends at school, to which she says she doesn’t care. Chainsaw Man chapter 149 then sees Nayuta assert that Denji doesn’t care either, since she herself is all he needs.

Denji is forced to confront his feelings for Asa Mitaka in Chainsaw Man chapter 149 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Nayuta then realizes that Denji is thinking of Asa Mitaka, asking him why she’s so important to him and why he risked his life to protect her the other day. She says she doesn’t get it, prompting Denji to say it’s because they kissed. Nayuta scoffs at this, but Denji explains that of all the times he’s kissed someone, the one with Asa was the only one where things didn’t go horribly wrong or he didn’t get hurt.

Chainsaw Man chapter 149 sees Nayuta ask Denji if he likes Asa, to which he says “this much” while holding up his hands. She then asks him how much he likes her, prompting him to silently extend his hands outward much farther than he did for Asa. Nayuta smiles at this before jumping into his arms and wrapping her arms around his neck. The chapter ends with Nayuta promising not to kill any humans and telling Denji to “mush” since they need to hurry home.

Chainsaw Man chapter 149: In summation

Overall, Chainsaw Man chapter 149 is an exciting and intriguing issue, despite shifting back to a focus on Denji and Nayuta rather than sticking with Asa Mitaka and Yoru. The focus on Denji’s true feelings is a great touch, finally establishing that both he and Asa share similar romantic goals for one another (even if Asa doesn’t quite know it’s Denji yet).

The issue also does a great job of showing off Nayuta’s Devilish side by giving her flashes of Makima in discussing joining the Devils’ side. Likewise, Fujimoto counters this very well by proving that, in the end, Denji has succeeded in preventing her from simply becoming Makima again. While this tug of war between her instincts and the way Denji has raised her will likely come up again, this is an encouraging result to move forward in the current arc.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

