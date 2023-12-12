Chainsaw Man chapter 151: What to expect

With Chainsaw Man chapter 151’s official release still a week away (due to the series being on break this week), fans of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga are getting restless. This is somewhat understandable, given the massive cliffhanger in the previous issue.

Fans are desperate for spoilers and leaked information on Chainsaw Man chapter 151. Unfortunately for them, verifiable spoilers aren’t currently available. What’s more, they’re unlikely to arrive before the issue’s release, given its digitally-published nature.

That being said, there is a general direction fans can expect Chainsaw Man chapter 151 to take, given recent happenings and overall events in the series. This likely means that the perspective will continue to focus on Denji instead of shifting back to Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru.

Chainsaw Man chapter 151 likely set to see Denji transform into Chainsaw Man in order to save Fumiko Mifune’s life

What to expect

Chainsaw Man chapter 151 will likely open up with the aftermath of the Whip Hybrid’s attack, which occurred in the final panels of the previous release. With one Public Safety agent seemingly killed, the focus is expected to be given to the status of Fumiko Mifune and the other two officers who seemingly survived the assault.

While Mifune is likely alive, the Whip Hybrid should show no signs of slowing down their massacre of the Public Safety agents, meaning she won’t be safe for long. This should be what prompts Denji to pull his starter and transform into Chainsaw Man, beginning a fight between him and the Whip Hybrid.

However, Chainsaw Man chapter 151 is expected to see Barem Bridge also transform and enter the fight once Denji has done so. Thus, Mifune and Control Devil Nayuta will likely team up to handle the Whip Hybrid as Denji takes on the transformed Barem Bridge. However, from this point on, focus should be given to Denji versus Barem over the other matchup.

Barem is expected to celebrate the fact that he has finally forced Denji to become Chainsaw Man again, taunting him for falling right into his trap. Denji should respond that his decision to become Chainsaw Man again was his own dream, given the conversation he had with Pochita in the previous release.

Barem’s next move in Chainsaw Man chapter 151 will likely be to laugh and call Denji’s dream a joke or fraudulent, pointing to how his dream of a “normal” life turned out. Denji should then say how he’s happy with the turn of events.

The two will likely then start attacking each other in the issue’s final moments, which should be continued at the start of the subsequent release. However, a shift in perspective to Asa and Yoru is possible.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.