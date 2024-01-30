Chainsaw Man chapter 155: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 155 is set to release on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 12AM JST. With Denji and Nayuta now officially splitting from each other, fans are unsure of what to expect from the coming issue of the series.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 155 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 155, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 155 seemingly the perfect time for a shift in focus to Asa Mitaka, War Devil Yoru

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 155 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 12AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, February 14, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 155 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Tuesday, February 13, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Tuesday, February 13, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Tuesday, February 13, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Tuesday, February 13, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, February 13, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, February 13, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Chapter 154 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 154 began with the woman Nayuta took control of previously attacking other bystanders in order to take attention off of Denji. She then took control of two other civilians and forced them to attack as well. The civilians then called someone for help, while Nayuta asked Fumiko Mifune for assistance. However, Mifune called the situation hopeless and said she’d be leaving, saying risking her life to save Denji is outside the scope of her job.

She sarcastically wished Nayuta good luck and told her she’s got this, while Nayuta pleaded with her and asked if she felt bad they just lost their family. Mifune responded by claiming they were just pets, before disappearing without a trace. As this happened, the civilians Nayuta took control of were subdued, with the others saying it had to be a Devil’s work. Barem Bridge then crawled over to Nayuta, and announced she was the Devil.

While the mod didn’t believe it at first, they agreed once the woman Nayuta initially took control of revealed that Nayuta called Chainsaw Man her family to her. Nayuta then took control of another civilian, having him carry Denji away and joked to him that he thought he didn’t need her. Nayuta commented on how she doesn’t get a battle high like Denji and she could never be Chainsaw Man as she fought humans. The chapter ended with Barem holding her at gunpoint.

What to expect (speculative)

Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru are certain to return in Chainsaw Man chapter 155 (Image via Shueisha)

With Nayuta and Denji separated from each other, Chainsaw Man chapter 155 is all but guaranteed to take a shift in perspective until they reunite. The most likely candidate for a focus instead is obviously the duo of Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru, whom fans have been clamoring to see in recent weeks.

One other possibility is that Chainsaw Man chapter 155 instead shifts focus to Hirofumi Yoshida, who is currently running away from Asa and Yoru. However, even if he is whom focus is first given to, this will undoubtedly transition into the return of Asa and Yoru one way or another.

