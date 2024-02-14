Chainsaw Man chapter 156: What to expect

Following the incredibly shocking, unexpected, and revelatory events of the previous release of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga series, fans are clamoring for Chainsaw Man chapter 156. Unfortunately, the series will be taking a one-week break before its next issue, meaning fans won’t see the series return until the final days of the February month.

Even more unfortunate is that spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 156 are unlikely to come at all, let alone anytime soon. This stems from the fact that the series is digitally published on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ platform, limiting the opportunities for leaks which comes from traditional paper publishing like Weekly Shonen Jump.

That being said, there are certain events within and aspects of Chainsaw Man chapter 156 that fans can count on being present in the coming issue, even without the help of spoilers. However, there is a certain sense of ambiguity in these likely routes given how enigmatic the previous issue was in terms of setup for what’s to come.

Chainsaw Man chapter 156 likely to see Denji in Public Safety custody, see Kishibe debut in Part 2

What to expect

Chainsaw Man chapter 156 will likely begin with a focus on Denji, who appears to be in some kind of hospital following being carried to safety by Nayuta as he passed out from his injuries. However, fans have no idea where the hospital is, and whether or not it’s a public hospital or a private one run by Public Safety affiliates.

More likely than not, the latter will prove true, seeing Denji falling into the clutches of those who have been keeping an eye on him throughout the second part thus far. Likewise, they’ll almost certainly be made aware of his transforming into Chainsaw Man thanks to information from Fumiko Mifune, who ran to safety shortly after Denji transformed.

Thankfully, Chainsaw Man chapter 156 should see Public Safety forgive this considering the circumstances and how useless Mifune was in her role as Denji and Nayuta’s bodyguard. This will also likely set up the introduction of someone with enough clout to forgive this transgression, which should set up the reappearance of Kishibe for the first time in Part 2.

Kishibe and Denji will likely have a brief chat before the latter asks the former about Nayuta, who’ll likely respond that her status remains unclear. Unfortunately, her status will likely be unconfirmed in the issue, leaving some ambiguity as to whether or not she survived the mob of humans seemingly intent on killing her.

It’s also unlikely that Kishibe spends much time discussing Nayuta, with Chainsaw Man chapter 156 instead seeing him prioritize their retaliation against the Chainsaw Man Church. This should also lead to the reappearance or mentioning of the Weapons Hybrids shown not to be allied with the Church, including Katana Man and Quanxi. Reze should also be mentioned here as an ally of Public Safety.

The issue will likely then end with Kishibe asking Denji to return to Public Safety, likely being dubbed the leader or a high-ranking member of the Weapons Hybrids team. However, fans will likely have to wait until the subsequent release to get Denji’s answer in order to build suspense.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime, manga, and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.