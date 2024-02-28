Chainsaw Man chapter 157: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 is set to release on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGAPlus website. As Denji’s horrific fate unfurls before him, fans are desperate to learn who his apparent savior teased at the end of the previous issue is. Likewise, they’re just as desperate to see Denji successfully rescued from Public Safety’s clutches.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 157 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 157, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 release date and time

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 12AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, March 6, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 157

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 156 recap

Reze's return is seemingly set up for Chainsaw Man chapter 157 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 156 began with Denji waking up in his hospital room, noticing a helicopter and a plume of smoke outside. He then called out for Nayuta, as it was revealed Hirofumi Yoshida was in the room with him. Denji immediately asks where Nayuta is, with Yoshida saying he doesn’t know and that Denji has been asleep for a week. He pats Denji’s head before getting up and reminding Denji that they had a deal about him not transforming.

Yoshida reveals that because he broke the rules, there’s nothing more he can do to help him or Nayuta as he leaves the room. Denji passes out shortly thereafter, with Yoshida revealing to Fumiko Mifune and others waiting outside that he injected Denji with a sedative. Fumiko Mifune reveals that Public Safety intends to dismember Denji, who has a dream that he tells Pochita he has to get up and go save Nayuta.

Pochita asks him how he can save her without his legs, as it’s revealed that Denji is asleep in an operating room, his right leg having been amputated. The doctors then amputate his left leg, a Special Division agent reveals he was tasked with killing Denji if he escapes. He reveals they’re in the Tokyo Devil Detention Center, claiming it would take a “war” to break someone out. The chapter ends with an unknown, seemingly female character appearing outside the building.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 157 (speculative)

Fans are optimistic that Kishibe will also appear in Chainsaw Man chapter 157 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

With the setup of either Asa and Yoru or Reze coming to rescue Denji, Chainsaw Man chapter 157 should open up with a reveal of exactly who has arrived to save him.More likely than not, this will be revealed to be at least Reze given the appearance of the character design seen at the end of the previous issue.

Chapter 157 should also offer some sort of flashback to explain how whoever Denji’s savior is actually found his location, and what their plan for breaking him out is. The chapter will likely end with the aforementioned Special Division agent hearing an intruder alert as he prepares to go face whoever is attempting to rescue Denji.

