Following the release of chapter 156 earlier this week and its confirmation of no break week for the series, fans are incredibly excited and anxious for the arrival of Chainsaw Man chapter 157. Unfortunately, fans are unlikely to receive any verifiable spoilers for the series whatsoever prior to the issue’s official release, which is currently set for Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 12AM Japanese Standard Time.

The primary reason spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 157 are unlikely to come stems from the digital publication nature of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s flagship series via Shonen Jump+. With digitally published series, there’s a lack of hard copies which the spoiler processes for other beloved Shueisha series rely on to function.

Nevertheless, spoilers aren’t needed to predict what’s set to occur in Chainsaw Man chapter 157, especially given the tease at the end of the prior installment for the series. More likely than not, fans will see either Lady Reze or Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru revealed as Denji’s potential saviors, likely via a flashback which makes up most of the release’s page count.

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 what to expect (speculative)

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 will likely begin with the same shot that ended the previous installment, leading into a flashback which should take up the entirety of the coming issue. In fact, there’s even a chance that this flashback extends into chapter 158 depending on how far Fujimoto wants to go back into the week which Denji was asleep for.

One likely twist to be revealed in this flashback is that both Lady Reze and Asa Mitaka have come to rescue Denji, with the shot from chapter 156 showing one of each of their legs. The flashback will likely start off with a focus on Asa and Yoru, revealing what they got up to after fans last saw them.

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 will likely reveal that they wandered the city until running into the unconscious titular hero being carried by the human which Nayuta took control over. Nayuta will likely speak to Asa via this controlled human here, explaining her own true identity, Denji’s true identity, and revealing that she’s aware of Asa’s true identity as well.

However, this will likely be interrupted by the arrival of Public Safety, with Asa and Yoru either hiding or being willingly let go by Public Safety as they capture Denji. The two will likely hear the Tokyo Devil Detention Center mentioned, explaining how they know where Denji was taken. The pair will likely then begin planning their next move when they’re approached by Lady Reze and/or Kishibe.

Chainsaw Man chapter 157 should see one or both of the two explain who they are, and confirm their intent to get Denji back as a result of disagreeing with Public Safety’s current plan. Kishibe’s current rank and status within the organization is also likely to be revealed here, which should confirm him as the leader of Special Division 7 and the Weapons Hybrids working with Public Safety.

There’s also a chance that chapter 157 ends here, leaving the return to the present for the start of the subsequent issue. If it doesn’t end here, fans will likely be taken back to the present, revealing Asa and Reze to be outside of the Tokyo Devil Detention Center as Kishibe communicates orders to them from afar.

