Chainsaw Man chapter 160: What to expect

With the confirmation of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s flagship manga series not going on break, fans are incredibly eager for Chainsaw Man chapter 160’s official release. However, with the next update for the series still quite some time away, fans are desperately scouring every corner of the internet for any alleged spoilers they can find.

Unfortunately, Chainsaw Man chapter 160 is all but guaranteed to not receive verifiable spoilers before its release given the series’ digital publication process. With this approach not being as conducive to a regular spoiler process as alternate methods, fans will likely need to wait for the issue’s official release to discover what will occur within.

Thankfully, there are a few key aspects and events within Chainsaw Man chapter 160 which fans can count on being present even without the help of verifiable spoilers. Unsurprisingly, most of these revolve around the combat matchups fans can expect in the coming issue, as well as some help Asa Mitaka and Famine Devil Fami may receive in their fight.

Chainsaw Man chapter 160 likely to see some form of backup arrive for the outnumbered Asa and Fami

What to expect

Chainsaw Man chapter 160 will most likely begin by seeing Famine Devil Fami recover from the kicks War Devil Yoru gave her in order to protect her from enemy attacks. Likewise, Fami should stand with Asa in preparation to fight the Nail Fiend and Katana Man, either preparing to use her own powers or preparing to summon another Devil for the fight.

In either scenario, the issue’s opening scenes will likely see the two fully engage their enemies, with matchups likely to be determined by whether or not Fami summons a new ally. If she does summon a new ally, it’s likely that this Devil will handle the Nail Fiend, while Fami handles Katana Man herself. This would likewise set up Asa to focus on the unnamed Public Safety Devil Hunter who was tasked with keeping watch over Denji.

However, some additional options also exist for the backup the pair could receive in Chainsaw Man chapter 160. One of the most likely and realistic options is Hirofumi Yoshida, who is in the Tokyo Devil Detention Center and seemingly has misgivings about siding with Public Safety rather than Denji. Kishibe is another likely option given his Public Safety employment status and previous allegiances with Denji.

One less likely but still possible option is the reveal of Seigi Akoku as the Fire Devil, prompting him to join the fight in his true form with his true powers. This would also likely change the matchups given the Devil Hunter’s backstory in chapter 159, with Seigi instead fighting the unnamed Devil Hunter while Fami and Yoru handle Katana Man and the Nail Fiend.

In any case, however, the chapter will likely set up a focus on this large-scale brawl for the next few releases of the series. The fight is also likely to be interspersed with a focus on Denji, revealing what experiments he’s being forced to undergo and what protection, if any, he’s currently being left with. Likewise, fans can expect the chapter to end in typical battle shonen fashion with some sort of injury or powerup cliffhanger.

