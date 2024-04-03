Chainsaw Man chapter 162: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 162 is set to release on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGAPlus website. While fans had a feeling that Asa and co would be discovering Denji’s location sometime in the near future for the series, very few expected them to have done so in the previous installment. Likewise, fans are unsure of what to expect from the series’ immediate future.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 162 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 162, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 162 release date and time

Quanxi's reappearance could spell disaster for Asa and co in Chainsaw Man chapter 162 and beyond (Image via Shuieisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 162 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, April 10, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Chapter 162 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 am, Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Central European Time 4 am, Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 am, Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 am, Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30 am, Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 162

Quanxi's return heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 162 also sets up a potential Kishibe reappearance (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services, which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service, which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 161 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 161 began with Asa and co barging into the room where Denji is being kept. War Devil Yoru then asks someone where Chainsaw Man is, revealing that he has been cut up and put into several different boxes organized by body part. Yoru then kicks one of the boxes, causing Denji’s hand to spill out and confirm the doctors’ claims. She then instructs Haruka Iseumi and co to begin connecting his body parts to bring him back to life.

Fami also helps them out here, prompting her and the others to begin laying out his body parts in the order they should be on the floor. They also find his heart with the starter still attached, meaning they can stick his body back together by starting his engine once they have all the pieces lined up. Yoru is then asked why she isn’t helping, prompting her to say she’s wounded and ordering Katana and Nail to help, starting a brief conversation with them.

Nobana Higashiyama then discovers Chainsaw Man’s head, with Iseumi going to look at it and being seemingly horrified by what he sees. The doctors confirm that it is indeed Chainsaw Man’s head, prompting Yoru to ask what the big deal is. Iseumi then shows her Denji’s head, prompting her and Asa to be so shocked that the latter regains control of their body. The chapter ends with the Devil Hunter before returning with Quanxi, ordering her to kill them all.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 162 (speculative)

With Quanxi’s arrival all but guaranteeing a fight, Chainsaw Man chapter 162 should open up with Katana Man, Nail Fiend, and Fami all attempting to fight her. The plan will likely be for the three of them to buy time for everyone else to get Chainsaw Man’s body back together and revive him, then making him responsible for fighting Quanxi.

Chainsaw Man chapter 162 should also lead to some brief elaboration on why Quanxi is working with Public Safety, most likely revealing her new harem being held hostage by Public Safety. One potential twist is that it’s not her new harem, but Kishibe (whom she has finally come to love after so many years) being held hostage by Public Safety.

