Chainsaw Man chapter 163: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 is set to release on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGAPlus website. While fans had a feeling that Asa and co would be discovering Denji's location sometime soon for the series, very few expected them to have done so in the previous installment.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 163 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to be released in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 release date and time

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 is likely to see Quanxi become the next defector from Public Safety (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, April 24, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Central European Time 4 pm, Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30 am, Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 163

Hirofumi Yoshida could appear as Asa and co's final hurdle in Chainsaw Man chapter 163 (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 162 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 162 begins with the Nail Fiend attempting to plead for her life with Quanxi. However, this is just a ruse, as she takes the opportunity to toss some nails in the air and launch them at Quanxi. This prompts Katana Man to use his trademark move, but Quanxi sees through both attacks, blocking Nail and Katana’s attacks while also decapitating the latter. Yoru then runs for a scalpel, turning it into a Scalpel Sword as Haruka Iseumi drops Denji’s head.

Yoru and Nail fight Quanxi briefly, but the former is slammed into a wall with a kick before the latter is stabbed four times by Quanxi. Quanxi then approaches Nobana Higashiyama, who picks up and presents Denji’s head seemingly out of instinct and fear. This causes Quanxi to pause, prompting Takagi to tell her to get on with it. Quanxi tells him that an old friend of hers warned her never to make an enemy out of Denji.

Takagi goes on a rant revealing Quanxi is with Public Safety to regain the corpses of her former lovers. He’s then fatally attacked from behind by his Chainsaw-fied wife who escaped thanks to Katana. Quanxi tells them to kill her so it looks like she lost, assuring them she won’t die. Yoru first asks her if Chainsaw Man is stronger than her, to which she says he is more fearsome. The chapter ends with Yoru preparing to kill Quanxi, but not being seen doing so.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 163 (speculative)

Given the ambiguity of chapter 162’s ending, it’s possible (and even likely) that Chainsaw Man chapter 163 will open by revealing Yoru intends to help Quanxi in exchange for her allegiance. She’ll likely accept this as long as she gets back the bodies of her lovers, prompting the group to split up with one half continuing to revive Denji and the other looking for Quanxi’s lovers.

However, chapter 163’s focus should remain on those who’ll stay behind to revive Denji, of which Yoru and Asa should be a part of them. The chapter is likely to end with them either reviving Denji or having finished the reconstruction of his body, setting up the pull of his starter in the subsequent issue.

