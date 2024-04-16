Chainsaw Man chapter 163: What to expect

With the series having taken a week break before its next release, fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the Denji Rescue arc in Chainsaw Man chapter 163, set to premiere next week. Likewise, fans are also desperately searching for spoilers on the upcoming installment wherever they can find them.

Unfortunately, however, there are no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 163 at the time of this article’s writing. It’s also likely that verifiable spoilers for the upcoming issue won’t be available before its official release. This stems from the nature of the series’ digital publication process, which makes it difficult to set up a reliable spoiler process.

That being said, there are a few exciting developments within and aspects of Chainsaw Man chapter 163 which fans can expect in the official release, especially given how the previous issue ended. Unsurprisingly, the upcoming installment will likely begin with an elaboration on what Quanxi’s ultimate fate is following War Devil Yoru seemingly preparing to kill her in the last issue.

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 will likely see Quanxi join Asa and co as they rescue her lovers’ corpses

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 is all but guaranteed to begin with the reveal that Yoru decided to spare Quanxi, allowing her to join their group as they raid the Tokyo Devil Detention Center. Given that this appears to be her main motivation right now, she’ll likely agree to join them after confirming that they’ll help her recover the corpses of her former lovers.

Likewise, the group will likely split up here, with Quanxi taking Nail Fiend and Famine Devil Fami to find her lovers’ corpses. In the meantime, Asa Mitaka/Yoru, Katana Man, Haruka Iseumi, and co will stay behind to continue resurrecting Denji. Katana and Asa will likely discuss Denji and Asa’s relationship here, especially considering he is familiar with the poetry she wrote based on Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 should see Yoru speak to Asa privately here via their shared mental connection, reminding her that there is still a part of Denji that she needs to kill to complete their deal. The two may even begin arguing here, with Asa overwhelmed by the fact that the “normal” boy she liked and the Chainsaw Man she fell for are the same.

At this point, the two will likely be interrupted before their conversation gets too heated, with Haruka and the others sharing that Denji’s body has been fully reconstructed. It’s unlikely that any further issues with his body parts will arise, considering that all key ones (such as his head and starter) were present in the room.

Chainsaw Man chapter 163 should likewise see Asa pull Denji’s starter to revive him. The typical chainsaw revving noises will likely be heard here, but Denji will be shown as unresponsive despite his body sticking back together. While the others argue about what may have gone wrong, the focus should shift to Denji’s headspace at this time.

It’ll likely be revealed that Denji hasn’t been revived yet because of something going on with him and Pochita. Considering the context of their most recent discussions, there will likely be a need for a new contract. The chapter might end with Pochita being ominously aggressive with Denji, possibly revealing a new side to the Chainsaw Devil that fans haven’t seen before.

