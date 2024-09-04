Chainsaw Man chapter 177: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 177 is set to release on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. After War Devil Yoru’s unbelievable sacrifice of her children the Tank and Gun Devils, fans are excited to see her presumably mount a comeback against Pochita.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 177 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 177, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Trending

Chainsaw Man chapter 177 release date and time

The Gun Devil becomes Asa Mitaka's new weapon heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 177 (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 177 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 12AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, September 184, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, September 18, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 177 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Tuesday, September 17, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 177

Chainsaw Man chapter 177 could see Yoru finally retrieve Nuclear Weapons from Pochita's stomach (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 176 recap

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 176 began with a flashback to when Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru still had their left arm. After telepathically grabbing and transforming a bar of soap into a weapon, the two discuss how they are getting stronger, but so is Chainsaw Man likewise. Asa then suggested burying the hatchet regarding their feud, adding that defeat Denji won’t make her happy anyway given that her true target is Pochita, the actual Chainsaw Devil.

Asa added that everyone remembers war’s terrors now, so in the end she got what she wanted. Yoru revealed that she wants to make him vomit up her eaten comrades in response, adding that there are two weapons she could make to defeat him that are much stronger than Asa’s. However, she refused to do this since turning them into weapons would run counter to her goal of saving her comrades. Asa suggested she stop, but Yoru said she’d do anything to beat him.

Returning to the present, Yoru pondered if she’d even turn her own children into weapons, deciding to do so. She then beckoned the Tank and Gun Devils, ordering them to “come to mother” as she was about to be killed. The two broke out of their prisons, blowing a hole in Pochita’s stomach as they flew to Yoru. The issue ended with her arms being replaced by the Right Gun Gauntlet and Left Tank Gauntlet as the Mouth Devil was freed from Pochita.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 177 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

While there is unfortunately a break week before Chainsaw Man chapter 177’s arrival, such a choice does likely telegraph what fans can expect from the installment. More likely than not, there’ll be a massive battle between War Devil Yoru and Chainsaw Devil Pochita in his Hero of Hell form.

The first issue will likely just be the pair trading blows with each other and getting a feel for what the best way to counter each other’s abilities would be. This will likely be interspersed with a focus on Fumiko Mifune, who now has a mouth again and can authorize the deal with the Aging Devil.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback