Chainsaw Man chapter 193: What to expect

With War Devil Yoru seemingly set in her ways of playing with Denji before effectively killing him, Chainsaw Man chapter 193 will likely open up with a continued focus on the pair. Thankfully, the opening sequence should quickly see Asa Mitaka regain control of her body from Yoru, stopping the War Devil from misleading Denji yet again.

Unfortunately, verifiable Chainsaw Man chapter 193 spoilers are currently unavailable as of this article’s writing. Such leaks are also unlikely to come, thanks to the series’ digital publication nature. This approach is opposed to the print practices which allow series to develop regular spoiler processes.

Chainsaw Man chapter 193’s main focus should, however, be fairly predictable even without the help of verifiable spoilers or leaks on the upcoming issue’s events. In addition to the focus on Denji and Asa, it’s also likely that focus will be given to either Famine Devil Fami and/or the Chainsaw Man Church, or Hirofumi Yoshida and Public Safety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 should begin the final preparations before the Death Devil’s arrival

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 should open up immediately where chapter 192 ended, with War Devil Yoru moving to sit on Denji’s lap. He’s unlikely to reject her here, instead giving in to his carnal desires yet again, even if only temporarily. Yoru will likely do most of the talking here, attempting to sway him into feeling romance for her. However, something about her words or actions should make it clear that this isn’t part of turning him into a weapon right now.

As this does become apparent, Asa Mitaka should be able to regain control of her body from Yoru despite her mind being broken due to Yoru’s latest killings. This will likely see Asa cling to Denji, not out of lust, but out of a desire to feel safe and reconcile with Yoru’s actions being committed with her own two hands. Denji will likely respond harshly at first due to the sudden mood swing, but soon realize that like Power after the Darkness Devil, Asa needs him right now.

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 should show that Denji manages to calm Yoru down after some time, discussing her feelings with her. He’ll likely find a way to empathize with her, via either his time with Public Safety, or his actions and experiences in Part 2. From here, she’ll likely express a desire to go to sleep, but not having an apartment to return to. Denji will likely say that he knows a place, taking her back to the shack he once lived with Pochita in.

However, this likely won’t be shown in chapter 193, with the focus instead shifting to either Hirofumi Yoshida and Public Safety, Famine Devil Fami and the Chainsaw Man Church, or both. In any case, this focus should be fairly brief and see both sides confirm that the Death Devil’s approach draws near. The Fire Devil’s true identity may also be revealed here, establishing them as an ally of the Church ahead of the battle to come.

Chapter 193 will likely end with a shot of Hell in this case, seeing some strong Devils gathering ahead of the Death Devil’s appearance. While the Death Devil herself is unlikely to be revealed here, this should serve to give a sense of the size of her forces in the final panels before her imminent arrival.

