Chainsaw Man cosplay reimagines the Fox Devil in its human form

Chainsaw Man is arguably one of the hottest anime and manga series at the moment. With MAPPA’s animation on their side, the series had the entire anime and manga community hyped. This led to the series developing an incredibly loyal and massive fanbase today, which seems to be growing exponentially.

With a fanbase this massive, it isn’t uncommon to find talented and creative individuals who contribute to the community through impressive fan art. There is another medium that has been popular ever since the inception of anime, and that is cosplaying.

In this case, a Chainsaw Man fan decided to cosplay the Fox Devil, and the result was impressive. The individual in question uploaded a picture of her cosplay attempts on Instagram, and fans went berserk.

Chainsaw Man fans fell in love with cosplayer’s attempt to portray the Fox Devil

Juva is an exceptional cosplayer whose focus lies in nailing the cosplay's makeup aspect. As seen in the post, she nailed the makeup of the Fox Devil, which is undoubtedly the most important part of cosplay.

In most cases, an elaborate costume can make or break the cosplay, but in this case, the makeup determines the outcome of the cosplay. Fans absolutely loved it and took the time to appreciate the effort that went into the makeup for this Chainsaw Man cosplay.

Fans appreciate the cosplayer's makeup (Image via Instagram/@juvartsy)

Fans also took note of the cosplayer's talent. It is quite clear that this fan took the time and effort to pay attention to close details. Without it, the cosplay would not have been as impactful. The anime and manga community took note of it and appreciated her for it in the comments section.

The Chainsaw Man fanbase found the cosplayer to be incredibly talented (Image via Instagram/@juvartsy)

This is a clear indication that the cosplayer was quite creative as well. It's not easy to cosplay a non-human entity since the result will differ vastly from the original character's design.

But this cosplay attempt is quite accurate, and one fan, in particular, seemed to face a dilemma of whether to be impressed or scared. Needless to say, fans love the result and even feared the accuracy of this portrayal.

Fans found the cosplayer's effort and choice to be creative and unique (Image via Instagram/@juvartsy)

About the Fox Devil in Chainsaw Man

The Fox Devil is a minor character in the series that appeared during the Public Safety saga. One of the most striking aspects of its personality is that it has a rather superficial side.

It's very friendly towards humans, which is why Devil Hunters find it easy to craft a contract with it. That being said, it only allows attractive people to summon its head, which is why people find it superficial in nature.

Fans remember the Fox Devil when it consumed the Leech Devil in the series. Among the numerous Devil Hunters that have a contract with it, Aki Hayakawa and Hirokazu Arai are the notable ones. It has impressive endurance and strength, which can be seen when it's summoned to fight. Additionally, it also has the ability to regenerate by drinking blood.

