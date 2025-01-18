Chainsaw Man debunks a key Fumiko Mifune theory in chapter 190

Chainsaw Man chapter 190 was a welcome addition to quite a turbulent story. It finally drew to a close the Aging Devil saga, which initially seemed impossible to conclude. Denji, Asa Mitaka/Yoru, and later Hirofumi Yoshida, trapped in the Aging Devil's world, put forth a difficult quandary. However, the group was successful in outsmarting the Primal Fear Devil to escape.

The chapter also showcased a brief time skip, wherein Denji, Asa, Fumiko Mifune, Fami, and Yoshida were getting drinks at a cafe. Around them, the "regular" chaos reigned. However, this panel depicting all the mentioned characters finally puts to rest a part of the speculation surrounding Fumiko and her identity. Previously, this was a hotly debated topic, but not anymore.

Chainsaw Man: Latest chapter quashes central Fumiko theory

As mentioned, Chainsaw Man chapter 190 not only ended the Aging Devil saga but also put to rest speculation surrounding Fumiko Mifune's identity. There are few characters in Tatsuki Fujimoto's series about whom the mangaka has been careful to reveal very little. Among them stands Fumiko and Fami, the Famine Devil.

Given their irregular appearances, fans began to speculate that they could be one and the same person. After all, Fami and Fumiko never really seemed to be in the same place at the same time. In the latest chapter, they were shown seated together at the table, opposite each other, alongside all the other characters.

Funnily enough, the theories labeling Fami and Fumiko the same did make their fair share of rounds in the fandom. Many were convinced that Fami was putting on a different face when she was Fumiko and would revert to her old self when she needed to be Fami. But this never received substantial backing as there weren't many indicators/hints to push the agenda.

Fumiko Mifune

Speaking of Fumiko, as is visible, there are tons of theories speculating her true identity. Now that it is confirmed that she isn't Fami and vice versa, there is more to work with regarding her being other things. For instance, Fumiko being the Death Devil or its vessel or being contracted to it are the most popular theories presently. Many feel that Fumiko is hiding something, which is her Death Devil ties.

Elsewhere, and quite recently, a theory linked Fumiko to the Cat Devil. In truth, this Devil has never been shown in the series. The theory drew parallels to how Fumiko resembled a cat, especially stating that the second Fumiko in chapter 189 was one of her nine lives being used up, a refresh of sorts. Again, considering the kind of mystery that shrouds Fumiko, even this seems plausible with its facts.

Another one hypothesized that there were and have always been two Fumikos. This was the reason she behaved differently at different points of the story. The possible existence of two Fumikos was being used to fuel her contradictive nature. Ultimately, it boiled down to her double seemingly revealing herself when the first Fumiko was on death's door after offering herself to the Aging Devil.

Fumiko Mifune

Chainsaw Man chapter 190 successfully delivered a satisfying and impressive finale to the Aging Devil saga. Simultaneously, it also addressed persisting mysteries about Fumiko Mifune's identity. The disclosure that Fumiko and Fami are distinct individuals quashes a major fan theory, offering clarity amidst the series' usual chaos.

However, it also deepens the interest surrounding Fumiko, sparking new speculation. This comes in the form of her potential ties to the Death Devil or even the existence of a Cat Devil. Such theories highlight the enigmatic nature of Fumiko's character, thereby layering the story's complex narrative. This chapter balanced resolution and suspense, leaving readers hungry for more.

