Chainsaw Man Episode 11: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man Episode 11 is set to be released on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 12:00 am JST. With Denji, Power, and Aki all making efforts to strengthen themselves for the fight to come, the next installment will likely begin the counterattack.

Chainsaw Man Episode 11 will also be very telling as to where the series plans to end. While the entirety of the Katana Man arc will undoubtedly be adapted, many fans theorize that the series’ first cour will end in the opening moments of the Bomb Girl arc. In any case, the final moments of the upcoming episode will be a great indicator as to exactly where the first cour will conclude.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chainsaw Man Episode 11 while speculating on what to expect.

Chainsaw Man Episode 11 set to begin Division 4’s counterattack as Aki contracts with the Future Devil

Release date and time, where to watch

nomimi🍅🍥 @sasunarubasee the chainsaw man anime is making me fall in love all over again with csm part 1 the chainsaw man anime is making me fall in love all over again with csm part 1

Chainsaw Man Episode 11 is set to air on local Japanese networks at 12:00 am JST on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

For most international audiences, this translates to a release sometime during the day on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A few international audiences, like domestic Japanese viewers, will also see the episode released in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Unfortunately, the series will be delayed by an hour from the Japanese premiere to its availability on Crunchyroll. While Asian fans can stream the episode instantly on Amazon Prime Video and various MediaLink outlets, international fans will be forced to wait an hour for the episode to be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Chainsaw Man Episode 11 is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Tuesday, December 20

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 20

British Summer Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, December 20

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm, Tuesday, December 20

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, December 20

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, December 20

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Wednesday, December 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, December 21

What to expect (speculative)

BiscuitOliva21! @braquiece As chainsawman is concluding on its first course of 12 episodes! All I have to say is be prepared for your boy aki and denji for bettering their arsenal against Snake girl and katana man! Ep. 11 and 12 finna be wild! As chainsawman is concluding on its first course of 12 episodes! All I have to say is be prepared for your boy aki and denji for bettering their arsenal against Snake girl and katana man! Ep. 11 and 12 finna be wild!

Chainsaw Man Episode 11 will almost certainly open with the continuation of Aki’s discussion with the Future Devil. With the previous episode ending when the two locked eyes with each other, it’s almost a certainty that the next installment will begin with their contracting with each other.

Chainsaw Man Episode 11 will also likely provide some finality to Denji and Power’s training, with the two yet to receive a stamp of approval from their trainer. With this likely being a necessary development before Division 4’s counterattack begins, fans will most likely see it occur in the episode’s opening scenes.

The episode is expected to focus on Division 4’s counterattack versus Katana Man’s group. While this hasn’t exactly been confirmed, it’s unlikely that Makima and company will allow the group to continue their activities without some sort of repercussion. As a result, fans can count on an episode that has a slow start but will rush to an exciting, action-heavy conclusion.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers for Chapter 207 are out now! Click here to read.

Poll : 0 votes