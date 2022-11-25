Chainsaw Man Episode 7's Eternity Devil fight, Denji-Himeno moments highlight how well MAPPA understands the series

Chainsaw Man Episode 7’s release on Tuesday, November 22 marked all but the end of the Eternity Devil arc, bringing it to its final moments in a hilarious fashion. What truly shone this episode, however, was MAPPA’s deep understanding of the series, what makes it tick, and why fans love it so much.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7’s insanity ranges from making a Devil representing a never-ending time essentially kill itself, to showcasing a first kiss filled with puke. Yet in each of these moments, and everything in between and beyond, MAPPA Studios continues to prove why they are indeed the right choice for this series.

Follow along as this article fully reviews Chainsaw Man Episode 7.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 reaffirms MAPPA’s understanding of and brilliant work with the series so far

Review

From the very moment it begins, Chainsaw Man Episode 7 makes it clear that it understands exactly what fans want to see in an anime adaptation of the series. The opening sequence of Denji versus the Eternity Devil proves this, capturing the overwhelming concept of fighting inside a Devil’s stomach incredibly well.

The swirling voices, limbs, and faces of the Eternity Devil are also arguably better portrayed in the anime than in the manga. With hands and voices swirling around Denji from unseen, offscreen origins grab viewers’ attention like no other, inviting them to deconstruct the scene for themselves.

Kikunosuke Toya also shines here as the voice of Denji, perfectly capturing the feverish insanity which is so evident in the manga. His performance as Denji is also a significant highlight throughout the rest of the episode, especially at the Division 4 party where Denji is undoubtedly the star of the show.

Mariya Ise, the voice of Himeno, also steals the show in what is very arguably the co-starring role for the episode. Himeno’s actions, flashbacks, conversations with Aki, and more are all integral to the message the episode is sending. Her questioning of Makima's goals with Denji also sets the stage for the events of the Katana Man arc and beyond, inviting viewers to question everything they see.

One of the most incredibly well-adapted moments of the episode comes in its final moments, where Himeno takes Denji back to her apartment. The benefits of animation bring this scene to new heights, with point-of-view camera angles, soft background music, and flawless voice acting, all contributing to an improvement over the source material.

While technically not part of the episode’s story content or lifted from any source material, Chainsaw Man Episode 7’s ending is also an incredible moment for this episode. The lo-fi, 90s JRPG feel to the animation, as well as Ano’s “Chu,Tayousei.” combine for a truly beautiful sequence that perfectly captures the essence of the series: beautiful, unadulterated, and sometimes ultraviolent.

While this has been obvious throughout the series and its endings thus far, perhaps none more so than Chainsaw Man Episode 7. The episode’s events, Denji’s reaction to them, and the overall stylistic approach to this latest installment all demonstrate why such an insane series can still be so enjoyable.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 is very arguably the best episode of the series so far from top-to-bottom. It excels in nearly every possible aspect, and does so much better than any episode in the season prior has done. Furthermore, it once again proves that MAPPA Studios is the one and only choice to bring series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s vision to motion-picture life.

