Chainsaw Man fans have found their next most "hated" character after Makima (and it's not Yoshida)

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 156, the manga went through some gruesome developments that saw Denji being dismembered at the Tokyo Devil Detention Center. While fans were worried about the protagonist, the manga's events also revealed the true colors of Denji fan Fumiko Mifune.

The previous manga chapter saw Nayuta lamenting about her identity as she planned on using Denji to learn the same. In addition, the manga revealed how Denji was always drawn to the concept of family. Nevertheless, he threw it all away to become Chainsaw Man. Right after, the manga showed Denji waking up on a hospital bed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man fans express their hate for Fumiko Mifune

Yoshida and Denji as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 156 saw Denji waking up from a bed as he immediately expressed his desire to meet Nayuta. Unfortunately for Denji, Yoshida had no idea about her whereabouts. Moreover, the Public Safety officer had bad news for Denji as after his antics as the devil hybrid, he could no longer guarantee Denji a normal life.

With that, Yoshida sedated Denji and walked out of the room to his colleagues. That's when the manga revealed that Denji was about to get dismembered by Public Safety. While fans believed that Denji fan Fumiko Mifune would be worried about her senpai, as a fan (collector), she seemed more interested in plucking out his hair or nails to add to her collection.

This enraged fans as they wished for Fumiko Mifune to receive the most horrible fate in the series. Many fans were certain that Fumiko was a bad person from the very onset. However, after witnessing her interactions with Denji, they began to change their perspective on her, thinking that Fumiko could end up being a good supporting character.

Nevertheless, the manga soon broke fans' expectations as it revealed how Fumiko put her position as a public servant above Denji's well-being. It is understandable that as a public servant, she needs to oppose Denji. However, the fact that she wanted to cause him even more pain only to keep herself entertained as a collector did not sit well with fans.

Fans expressing their opinions on Fumiko Mifune (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Many fans wished for Fumiko Mifune to receive a gruesome death. They wanted her to become the first victim of the upcoming prophecy and end up dying at the hands of Death Devil.

However, other fans hoped for her to receive a funny death. They wanted her death to be as insignificant as possible to put a stain on her character.

Meanwhile, other fans wished for manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto to illustrate her death through a double panel. That said, they were also worried that the manga creator might have the character survive till the end.

Fans expressing their opinions on Fumiko Mifune (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Some fans even theorized how Power could come back to the series and take down Fumiko. Given that Power had an almost sibling-like relationship with Power, it made sense for her to be the person responsible for Fumiko's death. However, fans were also worried that Fumiko might end up becoming the corpse for the Blood Devil to return from hell.

If fans remember, the end of Chainsaw Man chapter 156 saw one of the surgeons stating how the Tokyo Devil Detention Center needed a war-like scenario to compromise the facility's security. This hinted at Asa Mitaka, the host of War Devil coming to rescue Denji. If such a development were to happen, fans hoped for Yoru to either kill Fumiko or turn her into a sword.

