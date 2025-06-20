Chainsaw Man finally forces Denji to face the truth of his actions

The latest Chainsaw Man chapter was nothing short of astounding. Following the Fire Devil's cameo, attention has now shifted to the Falling Devil. As per Death's instructions, she has come to "plunge mankind into an abyss of terror." Now, with Yoru having been unable to fight her, Denji has stepped up. But as it happened, he was no match for her in their second encounter.

In fact, Chainsaw Man chapter 206 has compelled the orange-haired teen to face the reality of his actions through the Falling Devil. He was shown the truth of what he had done to the twins and reverted back to his original state. Truly, this chapter has once again put a mammoth task before the protagonist pair. Before winning in real, they first need to overcome Falling's psychological attacks.

Chainsaw Man: Denji faces the reality of his misdeeds in latest installment

Chainsaw Man chapter 206 witnessed Denji take on the Falling Devil. This would be the second time the duo faced off against each other—the first being earlier in Part II. At that time, Fakesaw Man interrupted the battle, and the Death Devil appeared to stop Falling from causing further damage. However, this time will be a different story, as clearly seen.

Rather than resorting to physical attacks like last time, Falling immediately gave Denji a reality check. This was tied to what the Fire Devil told the boy about the twins who had saved them. One of them met his demise when Denji, while fighting the Cockroach Devil, chose to save a cat over the man. As a result, the other sibling plotted revenge, and he too was taken down, most recently.

More painfully, Denji seemingly didn't remember who the Fire Devil's host was in Chainsaw Man. So far, he has tried to stay ignorant of what he did/does, but that is changing at this moment. The Falling Devil has compelled him to face the harsh truth: more than anyone, Denji should know the turmoil of losing a loved one (Nayuta, Aki, Power, etc).

All of this has come back to haunt him due to his own unawareness. The Falling Devil serves as both a foe and a mirror, forcing Denji to face the consequences of what he has done. Previously, the trauma and pain he experienced made him build up a wall within himself. This was to block out further turmoil and had him adopt a willful ignorance away from self-reflection.

But that too looks to be breaking now, like his self. Through the visually stunning and chaotic art, Tatsuki Fujimoto likely wanted to showcase Denji having a mental collapse. His inner turbulence is being addressed through a blast from the past. Denji's reactions and speechlessness speak volumes about what he feels right now. This is more than a clash of fists; it is a psychological and spiritual reckoning.

Ultimately, this chapter is another significant checkpoint in Denji's development. His complexity as a protagonist has always been evident—the want of a normal life plagued by violence, pain, and loss. However, Denji now has to acknowledge that his survival may, at times, be at the expense of others' suffering. Lastly, Denji reverting back in chapter 206 is cathartic to his growth, not Chainsaw Man.

Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man chapter 206 presents profound developments for the series' hero. It proves that no actions go unnoticed and without consequence. Something Denji did over 100 chapters ago has now returned to haunt him in quite an unsettling manner. Moreover, it marks the breakdown of the barrier the teen constructed for himself through all the harsh treatment he had received.

Even for him, survival did come at the expense of others, and that is what is being depicted. The chapter is elevated given the sort of art Fujimoto has opted to use. It showcases that the Falling Devil's powers exceed the physical, i.e., they stretch into the fear of falling into depression/turmoil. Early on, it was Asa's turn, and Denji saved her. Now, the former must do the same if they are to survive.

