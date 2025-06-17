I was fixated on Deku's savior complex in My Hero Academia, then I realized he was a young boy after all

Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, from My Hero Academia, was one of the series' most beloved characters. As the story's protagonist, the green-haired boy experienced and shared an immense journey of heroism. Starting out as timid and reserved, Izuku gradually grew into a confident, fearless, and resilient (mentally and physically) individual. The one constant about him was his sturdy willpower.

However, over the course of the story, it couldn't be ignored that Deku seemed to have a savior complex. He would always jump to others' safety (a plus point indeed). But it eventually turned into him wanting to save everyone, regardless of the danger he was putting himself in. Now, looking back at the complete story, Deku was yet a deeply caring boy at the core.

My Hero Academia: Deku may carry the world, but he is still a kid

Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Deku in My Hero Academia is often called "The Boy Who Wanted To Save Everyone," with good reason. Early on in the story, despite having no Quirk, he rushed to Katsuki Bakugo's rescue. This very moment marked the beginning of a journey he never saw coming. It was also this encounter that had All Might choose him as his successor, the one to next wield One For All (OFA).

The green-haired being Quirkless in a super-powered society was his first wound. While nearly everyone manifested some kind of power, Deku remained an ordinary child—until All Might entered his life. When offered the power of OFA, it was simply an opportunity for him, but for redemption. This was his chance to rewrite every single instance where he couldn't intervene or save anyone.

Deku's savior complex in My Hero Academia peaks during the Shie Hassaikai Arc, following Eri's introduction. Beyond just helping her, he wanted to wipe out her pain and keep her smiling. While this was compassionate, it also put pressure on him. Even the slightest mistake would be very costly. The entire Eri scenario showcased Deku's fear of not being good enough to save anyone.

Deku as a child in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio)

Now, a savior complex isn't a virtue. It is a belief that the (afflicted) one is responsible for everyone's safety, no matter the cost. This is on full display when Deku went rogue and again during the final arc. He began to disregard his own mental and physical well-being, focusing only on apprehending Villains and saving others. Deku completely isolated himself, i.e., his savior complex became self-destructive.

He started to believe that only he should carry such a burden. This segment of Deku's story can be seen as one of the three forms of despair as presented by Danish theologian and philosopher Kierkegaard. This despair arises with regard to being someone whom one is not. Put simply, Deku constructed his new identity on external factors (duty) and lost touch with his inner self.

During this brief spell, he turned to the darkness and became the "ideal" Deku, the "One Who Saves." However, his dearest friends and his rival chasing after him pulled him back from this darkness, saving him instead. In the end, Deku's story is one of deep compassion and disallowing it from hollowing one out. The world didn't need a perfect savior, it needed people who cared enough to try, fail, and try again.

That is what Deku ultimately was in My Hero Academia—a boy who wanted help. Now, after 431 chapters, he is back to being a Hero and surrounded by a great group of friends upon whom he can rely. They exist to remind him of an important thing—he is allowed to make mistakes and is permitted to be saved, something they did during the Vigilante Arc.

In Conclusion

Vigilante Deku in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Izuku Midoriya’s journey in My Hero Academia portrays a boy burdened by the want to save/protect. His transformation from Quirkless to top Pro Hero is a noteworthy story, yet emotionally complex. It cannot be denied that his savior complex was rooted in his compassion and just nature. But it eventually turned into deeply concerning behavior, given his isolating and neglecting himself.

In a way, it aligns with Kierkegaard's definition of a type of despair—that of losing oneself by trying to be what they aren't. Deku started to characterize himself only by his "responsibility" to save society, risking himself while doing so. But in his darkest moments, the light did arrive in the form of his friends at U.A. Their intervention didn't just rescue him but established that even Heroes need saving.

All in all, the story of Izuku Midoriya doesn't portray perfection. Rather, it is one of strength in vulnerability, camaraderie, and accepting one’s humanity.

