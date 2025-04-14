Chainsaw Man part 2 could be setting up another Denji vs. Aki moment in the manga (and the latest chapter suggests it)

Chainsaw Man part 2 has consistently been a rollercoaster ride for fans because at no particular point was a single person able to confidently predict the outcome. The biggest curveball so far has been the Death Devil reveal. Simple deception by creator Tatsuki Fujimoto was brought forth in such stunning fashion. Even now, there is no telling what else part 2 holds.

Ad

However, going off of the latest chapter glimpsing Death's ability, there could be a possible gut-wrenching Denji vs Aki rematch. The Death Devil can revive dead persons and control those she has "eaten." According to this, fans could be treated to the return of characters in Chainsaw Man part 2 who have met their demise and been off-screen, like Nayuta, Yuko, Reze, and Aki Hayakawa.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man part 2: Latest chapter hints at a possible Denji vs Aki rematch

Falling Devil explains Death's power (Image via Viz Media)

As seen in chapter 199, Chainsaw Man part 2 was quick to reveal the Death Devil's ability. This suggests that it will be crucial in future chapters when she interacts with other characters and proceeds to further her schemes. At the same time, it also opens the door to the potential of characters returning, those who had been absent from the series.

Ad

For one, there is immense hope that Nayuta makes a return to Chainsaw Man, given her importance to Denji and her status as the Control Devil. However, last seen as a decapitated head in chapter 170, her options for a comeback aren't very many. But that could change with the introduction of the true Death Devil in the series and her ability to revive.

Another character who was brought back to life by Death was Yuko. Following her encounter with Asa/Yoru at Fourth East High, she was defeated and lost her life. But that is when the Death Devil appeared and granted her another chance, affording to return as a giant monster that rampaged through the school. She was later once more killed by Fakesaw Man.

Ad

Gun Hybrid (Image via Viz Media)

So with these two in consideration, the next person who could witness a comeback would be Aki. Previously, he became the Gun Hybrid and engaged in a destructive battle with Denji. But the latter was ultimately compelled to put his friend down. Since Death can revive those she chooses to, there is a possibility she brings back Aki as well, alongside Nayuta and possibly Yuko.

Ad

Nayuta's case is quite plausible, given her Hoseman status, and there definitely being a lot more to her character arc. Again, like Nayuta, Aki was someone extremely precious to Denji. Knowing Death's twisted and manipulative ways, it wouldn't be surprising if she brought both Nayuta and Aki to face Denji. That would result in a tough battle for the boy, who has already found himself in a difficult spot.

Taking this a step further, even Bomb Girl Reze could return to the spotlight. Her whereabouts are unknown, having been freed of Makima's control after the Control Devil Arc. Here, the possibilities are near endless, and as a twist, it could be that Death found her off-screen and managed to make a pawn of her, waiting for the right moment to unleash her as well.

Ad

In Conclusion

Aki Hayakawa (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man part 2 continues the breathtaking twists and turns that Fujimoto has made himself known for. Unpredictability and surprise have been major elements in this second part, where the answers appear hidden despite being in plain sight. The idea that Death holds the cards to bring back fan-favorites like Aki, Reze, and Nayuta is quite intriguing and elevates her role further.

Ad

Should Aki return by this means, he wouldn't be his usual self, i.e., under Death's influence. The same goes for Reze and Nayuta. In that case, fans could be treated to a heartbreaking Denji vs Aki round 2, maybe even a 1v3 of Denji vs Aki, Reze, and Nayuta. It would be an exhilarating watch, yet extremely tragic. By showcasing Death's powers, Fujimoto has opened the doors of a promising chance.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More