Chainsaw Man's English dub announces cast, release date, and more

Tuesday, October 18 saw the Chainsaw Man series dominate the anime and manga worlds with the release of the highly-anticipated second episode and the truly exciting chapter 107. The joyous day for the series continued as Crunchyroll announced the cast and release date for the series’ English dub, as well as additional dub information.

Much like the Japanese cast, the majority of the English cast appears to be lesser-known names in the industry, with many claiming the Chainsaw Man anime as their biggest project to date. While some have seen bigger roles in other series, Crunchyroll seems to be taking the same approach to English casting as it did for the Japanese version.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Chainsaw Man anime news.

Chainsaw Man English dub cast full of lesser-known but still promising names

The English dub of the anime adaptation of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man series will begin streaming on Tuesday, October 25 at 3:30 PM PDT. Alongside the release date, the English cast and some dub-exclusive staff for the production were announced, bringing exciting news for fans who’ve been waiting for the English dub’s premiere.

Ryan Colt Levy, best known for his role as Farlan Church in the Attack on Titan: No Regrets OVA is set to voice Denji in the English dub. And, Suzie Yeung, best known for her role as Sumi Sakurasawa in the Rent-a-Girlfriend TV anime series, will voice Makima.

Reagan Murdock, most well-known for his role as Iron Man in the Death Battle TV series, is cast as Aki Hayakawa's English voice. Sarah Wiedenheft, who is renowned as the English voice of Dr. Stone's Suika and Black Clover's Charmy Pappitson, will lend her voice to Power.

Finally, Lindsay Seidel will voice Pochita in the English dub, likely best known for her role as Gabi Braun in the Attack on Titan English dub. Like with the Japanese casting, it seems the biggest names in the cast are voicing smaller roles in the series. While the plan may backfire, it is incredibly encouraging to see Crunchyroll giving young voices major opportunities in the industry.

Mika McFarland is set to direct the English dub for Crunchyroll, having voice-directed several big names such as Dragon Ball, Fullmetal Alchemist, Attack on Titan, and more. Crunchyroll will announce additional cast members for the dub at a later date, likely as dubbed episodes begin airing. The report also confirms that Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Russian dubs are all coming, in addition to the English dub.

