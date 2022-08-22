Which Attack on Titan villain are you, based on your Zodiac?

One of the most popular anime and manga series in recent years has been author and illustrator Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan series. The manga-turned-anime has become an international success in both mediums, according to critics and fans alike.

One major strength of Attack on Titan is its various antagonistic presences throughout the series, which change and evolve with the story. As a result, many fans have become curious about the best matchups between Attack on Titan’s antagonists and the various Zodiac signs.

Based on your Zodiac sign, here’s which Attack on Titan villain you are.

Disclaimer: While this article focuses on the negative traits of each sign, it is in no way reflective of the signs in general, nor is it intended to offend anyone. The article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Attack on Titan’s antagonistic offerings pair surprisingly well with the Zodiac signs

1) Aries - Annie Leonhart

Some of the most common Aries traits are their ambition, boldness, and love of being number one in whatever they do. This fits Annie Leonhart to a tee, whose commitment to her goal as a Marleyan Warrior candidate perfectly exhibits these traits.

This even bleeds into her at-the-time offscreen actions too, which fans see during the later stages of Attack on Titan. Her constant devotion to her group’s goal of capturing the Founding Titan solidifies the ambitious aspect of her personality and emphasizes a love of success.

2) Taurus - Fritz of Paradis

Tauruses are known for their love of luxury, constantly surrounding themselves with the finer things in life. Attack on Titan's false Paradisian King Fritz fits this perfectly, content drinking himself to death within his fortified, center-of-the-walls castle where he can safely live his life.

He's shown to be almost dead inside when being introduced to fans, with a vacant stare that shows no signs of caring about his imminent dethroning. Despite being dead inside, it's a life of luxury he chose, fully justifying his likening to the Taurus sign.

3) Gemini - Reiner Braun

Who better to fit the role of Gemini than Reiner Braun, the split-personality menace of Attack on Titan's first three seasons. During his time undercover, he eventually cracks under pressure, unable to compartmentalize who he is with who he must pretend to be. This leads to a split personality, with one half of Reiner truly believing himself to be a Paradisian native.

Other aspects of the Gemini sign can also be seen in his personality, such as his clever and inventive approach to combat. He's also incredibly extroverted, likely thanks to the aforementioned split personality. All things considered, he's no doubt the Gemini sign's perfect match.

4) Cancer - Gabi Braun

The Cancer sign is known to exist in dichotomous realms, such as the material and emotional, as well as being emotionally intuitive and closed off emotionally. This fits Gabi Braun perfectly, who starts in Attack on Titan as a seemingly emotionless child soldier who desires nothing but the death of Paradisian devils.

Eventually, she lets down her walls, showing her to be emotional and exceptionally emotionally intuitive of the feelings of those around her. She also learns to love those she once called devils, fulfilling the dichotomous realm aspect of the Cancer sign's existence.

5) Leo - Bertholdt Hoover

Bertholdt's overall character is most like that of a Leo amongst the series cast, with some of the sign's main traits being described as passionate, loyal, and infamously dramatic. He's shown to be extremely loyal to and passionate for Annie, considering her more than just a comrade in their undercover mission.

He's also one of the more dramatic and expressive characters throughout the series, with many of his later-series actions having a certain performative and theatrical flair. As a result, he's the perfect match for this fire sign amongst Attack on Titan's antagonists.

6) Virgo - Zeke Yeager

Virgo's are most known for being logical, practical, and systematic in their approach to life, fitting Attack on Titan's Zeke Yeager perfectly. The genius son of Grisha Yeager and Dina Fritz eventually takes up a leadership role, which he won by showing his brawn. Once winning the role, he shows his brains by formulating a plan which is almost flawlessly executed at Shiganshina.

His scheming is also present in the series' final stages, where he teams up with his half-brother Eren to achieve what he's led to believe is their shared goal. Despite his trusting personality betraying his logical, systematic approach to life, he's still the perfect fit for Virgo.

7) Libra - Theo Magath

Balance, harmony, and justice define the Libra sign, bringing the elder and wiser Theo Magath to mind. He's shown to be something of a mentor to the Warrior Candidate squad, clearly caring for all of them individually despite much of this affection coming through tough love.

Nevertheless, he's shown to be a mentor who eventually recognizes what true justice in the world is, teaching fellow Attack on Titan cast members this lesson as well. He also allows the series to be balanced in its final stages via his sacrifice, which directly allows former enemies of Paradis and Marley to work together against Eren.

8) Scorpio - Eren Yeager

Scorpios are known for being elusive, mysterious, and misunderstood, fitting Eren Yeager perfectly. After reclaiming Shiganshina, his personality takes an enigmatic turn for the worse, showing him to be more aloof and almost emotionless than ever before.

In fact, much of the series' final stages see his comrades wondering what he's really up to, whether they be from the Survey Corps or part of the Yeagerist group. This air of mystery around him no doubt solidifies him as Attack on Titan's perfect antagonistic match to Scorpio.

9) Sagittarius - Rod Reiss

Sagittariuses are known for always pursuing something new, even if it's frightening and strange to them. This fits Rod Reiss incredibly well, who turns himself into a Pure Titan in an attempt to reclaim the Founding Titan's powers after his daughter, Historia, rejects such actions.

Throughout his time in the series, he says that he never quite understood what Founding Titan Shifters went through, eventually choosing to pursue such a life despite this lack of knowledge. As a result, he's likely the best antagonistic match for the Sagittarius sign in Attack on Titan.

10) Capricorn - Yelena

Capricorns are often called the ultimate worker bees, with attributes like ambitious, organized, practical, and goal-oriented often associated with them. This fits Yelena like a glove, who shows herself to be fiercely devoted to Eren and Zeke's plans during Attack on Titan's final stages.

She also spends several years furthering the brothers' agendas, even doing so undercover in Marley up until the Liberio Raid's successful execution. Even beyond this, she tries to further their plans and assist in her way, even when she admits to being unclear about the brothers' plans.

11) Aquarius - Kenny Ackerman

Aquarians are often called innovative, self-reliant, and shamelessly revolutionary, perfectly matching Kenny Ackerman and his role in Attack on Titan. He's first introduced as Eren and the Survey Corps' first human enemy, leading his group of Military Police members specifically equipped with anti-personnel gear rather than anti-Titan.

He's shown to trust no one but himself, a sentiment he passes on to nephew Levi. And he has the combat skills to back it up. Even when his entire squad was decimated in a surprise attack, he's shown to be able to survive (albeit only briefly longer than others) and escape a warzone with precisely what he came looking for.

12) Pisces - Ymir Fritz

Pisces are known for being intuitive, sensitive, and empathetic, the most so of all the zodiac signs. This fits Ymir Fritz perfectly, who can be considered an antagonist in Attack on Titan during the brief time she aligns herself with clear antagonist Eren Yeager. Like the Pisces sign, she's shown to be almost omniscient, eventually seeing the future she envisioned, realized.

She's also shown to be incredibly emotionally sensitive and empathetic, sharing Mikasa's emotions regarding Eren via her own experiences with King Fritz the First. As a result, she's the perfect match to Pisces among Attack on Titan's antagonists.

