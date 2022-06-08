10 iconic Attack on Titan villains, ranked based on strength

The Attack on Titan series has some of the strongest characters in all anime and manga, both in the context of powers and pure, physical strength. For powers, the Titan Shifting abilities seen in Attack on Titan are undoubtedly some of the most powerful ever created.

As for physical strength, many of Attack on Titan’s main and secondary cast are trained soldiers or those with other fighting experience. As a result, the inherent physical strength from this training means Attack on Titan has some of the most physically fit characters in all of anime.

Here are ten iconic Attack on Titan villains, ranked based on strength from weakest to strongest.

Marleyan men populate the strongest Attack on Titan villains

10) King Fritz

Finally, the original King Fritz is the progenitor of the Eldian Empire, having built it through the use of Ymir’s Titan Shifting powers long before the start of the series. However, this strength cannot be called his own in any way, shape, or form.

Given that Ymir’s strength cannot be qualified as his own, he’s easily the weakest villain in Attack on Titan. His old age combined with a kingly status suggests little to no fighting experience, and likely even less skill.

Additionally, it’s unlikely he ever trained for battle, further solidifying his spot as the series’ weakest villain.

9) Rod Reiss

Rod Reiss serves as the true king behind the walls in the early stages of Attack on Titan’s story. However, he’s an incredibly weak and meager individual, who even as a Pure Titan is pathetically lacking in strength, to the point of not being able to walk on his feet.

Much of Reiss’ superficial strength comes from bodyguards and the Military Police’s secretive divisions. However, like with King Fritz and Ymir, this doesn’t mean it’s truly his own strength.

Reiss gets the nod over Fritz here due to seemingly being younger, although in worse shape, suggesting at least a slight edge in physical capabilities.

8) Willy Tybur

Willy as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

Willy Tybur, despite being the shadow leader of Marley, is undoubtedly one of the weakest villains in the series. He even admits this shortly before his death, recognizing that martyrdom is the major way he can contribute to the war effort versus Paradis.

He’s never seen using any sort of physical strength during the series, so unfortunately his own admission is all we have to go off of. He gets the edge over King Fritz and Rod Reiss due to seemingly being younger and in better shape than the two, suggesting more strength.

7) Porco Galliard

Porco as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

Porco Galliard serves as the Jaw Titan in the final stages of the story, showing his incredible proficiency with the form via the havoc and destruction he wreaks. He’s easily the deadliest Jaw Titan we’re seen throughout the series, demonstrated throughout the final section of the story.

While not much is known about Porco’s strength as a human, it’s a safe assumption that he went through the same training as other Warrior Candidates. However, since we never actually see him use these skills, it’s impossible to comment on them further than this speculation.

6) Annie Leonhart

Annie as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

Annie Leonhart’s Female Titan is a primarily combat driven Titan throughout the series, with some support functionality via being able to call out to nearby Pure Titans. Beyond that lone feature, however, the Female Titan is purely offense-based, almost like an alternate version of the Attack Titan.

Annie’s strength also extends to her human form as well, being one of the most fearsome fighters in the series. This is emphasized throughout the early series, where contemporary showings of and flashbacks to the cast’s training days demonstrated her superiority in the field.

5) Lara Tybur

Lara as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

The original holder of the Warhammer Titan within Attack on Titan, Lara Tybur is a woman of few words throughout the series, but her actions say plenty. She pushes Eren to his combative limits when the two duel during the Liberio Raid, expertly using the Warhammer’s creation skills to push him back.

Her skill with these weapons is palpable as well, with Lara clearly having trained over the course of many years to master the form. Despite her brief appearance, her proficiency with the Warhammer earns her a spot amongst the five strongest villains in the series.

4) Bertholdt Hoover

Bertholdt as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

The Colossal Titan provides strength in a number of meaningful ways, even going beyond its sheer size. However, the size is undoubtedly a majority of what makes it so strong throughout the Attack on Titan series. Bertholdt is seen using the behemoth to kick down the walls of Shiganshina district early on in the series.

Armin, meanwhile, uses it during the Liberio raid to essentially wipe out the Marleyan Navy, as well as unfortunately damaging a nearby town. Beyond this, the Colossal Titan can emit steam from its body (at the cost of muscle mass) to deter attackers from approaching.

There’s little doubt Bertholdt ranks as one of the strongest villains in the series with the Titan’s power.

3) Zeke Yeager

Zeke as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

Zeke Yeager’s well-built physique is coupled with the Beast Titan’s long, powerful limbs to result in a devastatingly strong offensive throughout the series. In both forms, Zeke is one of the strongest characters in the series, able to withstand incredible punishment as well as dish it out.

The Beast Titan is undoubtedly the highlight, however, with its strength and Zeke’s cunning combining into a dominating long-range weapon. Without a doubt, he’s one of the strongest villains in the series.

2) Reiner Braun

Reiner as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

As the Armored Titan and a fighting expert thanks to his training, Reiner Braun is undoubtedly one of the series' strongest villains. He’s been shown to take beating after beating and still get up, even in the most preposterous of situations where his death seems certain.

Additionally, he’s an incredibly strong character from an emotional standpoint as well, despite his mental breakdowns during his time in Paradis. While this list is focusing on and prioritizing physical strength, Reiner’s mental strength is so remarkable that it’s worth mentioning here.

1) Eren Yeager

Eren Yeager as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Attack on Titan)

Without a doubt, Eren Yeager is the strongest villain seen in the series. While some may argue that his role as a protagonist stops him from being the villain, the term has no inherent connotations for moral alignment or values. Furthermore, even his friends end up opposing Eren in the final stages of the story, solidifying his villainous status.

As controller of the Attack, Founding, and Warhammer Titans by the time his heel turn comes about, he’s undoubtedly the strongest villain in the series. These three Titans are very arguably the strongest of the Nine, and wielding all three gives him incredible, almost god-like power which is nearly unstoppable.

