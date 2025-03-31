Chainsaw Man’s newest character likely isn’t the Death Devil (but is a herald of humanity’s end)

The identity of Chainsaw Man's newest character looks to be what's on fans' lips at the moment. Despite introducing herself as the Death Devil, many are skeptical due to the ensuing events. Pitted against Fakesaw Man on her first appearance, Lady Death seems to be struggling to fight, having been sliced and diced by the imposter quite brutally.

Needless to mention, she didn't "die, but even so, an entity touted to embody such a terrifying concept wouldn't be facing this kind of difficulty. Resultantly, speculation is that the new student isn't who she says she is. She is tied to the Apocalypse, but in a different way. This means that the real Death Devil hasn't arrived yet and might make an appearance a month later.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Series' newest character may not be the Death Devil, but something far worse

Diving right in, the new girl doesn't justify the claim that her being the Death Devil. She doesn't seem powerful enough (at least thus far) and hasn't been able to land a solid hit on Fakesaw Man. So, this brings her identity into question and who she might actually be. Considering recent events, it is possible that the new girl isn't Death, but the 5th Trumpet of the Apocalypse.

According to Christianity, the Book of Revelation presents Seven Angels sounding Seven Trumpets, each unleashing a catastrophic event as part of God's judgment. Here, the Fifth Trumpet witnesses an angel open a bottomless pit from which countless locusts are released. They are said to torment people for about Five Months.

Linking this to the present explanation, the reason why the new girl wants to "save" everyone as she is likely aware of the impending doom. She knows of the torture that awaits humanity should time pass and the inevitable future without Death arrive. To prevent something like this, she wants to "save" everyone by ridding them of their earthly suffering through death.

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

This she would proceed to do through the "Seal of God" on their foreheads. In Chainsaw Man chapter 196, it can be seen that she places her palm atop her classmate's forehead before Fakesaw Man appears. She even states that she was going to rid him of his earthly suffering through death. Before fans could see what actually might happen, the process was interrupted.

Speculation like this would make sense, given that Devils with an affinity towards Humans take on a human form themselves, as seen with characters, Makima, Nayuta, Power, Fami, and others. Moving on, this also explains why the new girl looks nervous and shaky. This kind of demeanour, being her personality aside, she has probably foreseen immense suffering.

In simpler terms, she likely had to come to terms with taking lives to keep from suffering. If she hadn't done so, they would experience the endless suffering that the Book of Revelation talks about. So in essence, the new girl might be a saviour (in a twisted way), who has concluded that an eternal rest (death) is the best way to prevent endless turmoil.

In Conclusion

Death Devil (Image via Viz Media)

To conclude, Chainsaw Man’s newest addition's identity is shrouded in mystery. While she presents herself as the Death Devil, her apparent lack of overwhelming power and struggles against Fakesaw Man are conflicting. Considering the thematic ties to the Apocalypse, the idea is compelling that she may be the Fifth Trumpet rather than Death itself.

The Book of Revelations' symbolism matches her actions - trying to "save" others through death before inevitable suffering is unleashed. Her nervous and anxious demeanor implies foreknowledge of humanity’s fate, reiterating the suggestion that she acts out of twisted mercy over malice. If this holds, her presence foreshadows a greater cosmic struggle, with the real Death Devil yet to arrive.

Be it savior or executioner, her role in Chainsaw Man looks far more complex than initially assumed, establishing her as a figure of intrigue and mystery.

