Chainsaw Man season 2: Major plot developments to expect from the sequel

According to various leaks, Chainsaw Man season 2 is in the plans of the Japanese animation studio giant Mappa. Although Mappa hasn't confirmed it officially, it won't be surprising to see the sequel drop within the next couple of years.

While the first season didn't exactly meet the fans' expectations, the anime's sequel would like to rectify that. Released on October 12, 2022, Chainsaw Man was one of the most anticipated anime adaptations.

So far, the anime has adapted up to 38 chapters of the manga. If the sequel follows a similar pace, then the next three major arcs in the manga will be adapted. Since the first season has set the tone of the story, fans cannot wait to see the significant plot developments in Chainsaw Man season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man season 2 is likely to cover Bomb Girl arc, International Assassins arc, and Gun Devil Arc

As mentioned earlier, the first season of Chainsaw Man adapted up to 38 chapters of the manga. In other words, it has covered the four major arcs, namely The Introduction Arc (chapters 1-4), Bat Devil Arc (Chapters 5-12), Eternity Devil Arc (Chapters 13-21), and Katana Man Arc (Chapters 22-39).

Moreover, 12 episodes were released in the first season of Chainsaw Man. As a result, Chainsaw Man season 2 will most likely cover the next three major plot arcs, notably The Bomb Girl Arc, International Assassins Arc, and Gun Devil Arc.

Reze as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto)

One of the highlights of Tatsuki Fujimoto as an author is how he embeds a plethora of symbolism within his story and takes the audience on a metaphorical journey. Infusing realism with absurdism is the pinnacle of Tatsuki Fujimoto's genius as an author.

Chainsaw Man, season one, was a testament to how Tatsuki Fujimoto represented real-life problems through the devices of absurdism and the supernatural. If the first season managed to build the world of Chainsaw Man, the sequel will look to carry forward the horrors and introduce a more political aspect to the story.

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man anime (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man season 2 will see Denji fall in love with a girl named Reze. However, Reze's true identity will mark a significant plot twist in the story's context. She will be revealed as a Russian assassin sent by the Gun Devil to obtain Denji's heart, i.e., the Chainsaw Devil.

Just like Denji, Reze is also a hybrid. She is half-human and half-devil, possessing the powers of the Bomb Devil within her. According to Kishibe, she was one of the children whom the USSR military branch kidnapped and trained to be soldiers. Reze was one of the Soviet Union's "guinea pigs" and was used as a test subject.

Chainsaw Man vs Bomb Devil (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto)

Even though she tried to kill Denji as per her mission, she developed genuine feelings for him. However, the cruel world portrayed by Tatsuki Fujimoto doesn't have a place for romance.

Chainsaw Man season 2 will also highlight international politics, which will become one of the prime aspects of the story throughout. The battle with the Bomb Devil will garner global attention, and assassins from all over the world will attempt to kill Denji and capture the Chainsaw Man for the bounty.

Three Brothers from the USA, Quanxi from China, and Santa Claus from Germany are likely to make the grand entrance in Chainsaw Man season 2. Furthermore, this arc also reveals the fact that all the devils are practically immortal.

Jay Wiki @jsrp42_ @Kamithe_artist Devils are also technically immortal, when they die on earth they'll reincarnate in hell but they'll lose their memories and have different personalites. The only way to fully kill a devil is if chainsaw man eats them

Once a devil dies in the real world, they are reborn in Hell, and if they perish in Hell, they'd be reincarnated in the human world. However, the devils don't seem to remember their time in Hell, except for the sound of the Chainsaw.

In other words, Chainsaw Man season 2 will reveal that Chainsaw Devil has a special status in Hell.

One of the most exciting aspects of Chainsaw Man season 2 would be the portrayal of Hell. The haunting spectacle of Hell with buried astronauts paints a terrifying picture.

Astronauts in Hell as seen in Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto)

Lastly, the Gun Devil Arc will mark an astonishing plot twist in the story, as the Future Devil's prediction will come true. So, fans have a lot of reasons to stay excited for Chainsaw Man season 2.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

