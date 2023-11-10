Chainsaw Man stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man is set to be featured at the upcoming Jump Festa 2024. While the manga's narrative is certainly at an exciting point, fans are primarily concerned with the second season of the anime series, for which news has been essentially nonexistent.

Jump Festa 2024 is still too far away for any meaningful or reliable rumors on the series to start, especially with respect to Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man franchise. That being said, fans can count on a few key announcements being made at the series’ Super Stage, which, more likely than not, will concern the anime’s second season.

Chainsaw Man season 2 all but guaranteed to be given some information at series’ Jump Festa 2024 stage

Schedule, where to stream

Jump Festa 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, and Sunday, December 17, 2023, per the convention’s official website. This year’s setup will feature two main stages (Blue and Red). More than two dozen series will be represented on these two main stages.

One such series is Chainsaw Man, which is currently scheduled for the Red Stage's 3:30 pm to 4:10 pm Japanese Standard Time slot on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This translates to an 11:30 am IST and a 1:30 am EST start time, both of which will be on Sunday, December 17, 2023, in local time.

International and domestic Japanese fans have numerous ways to stream Jump Festa 2024. Methods include heading to the official Jump Festa website or YouTube channel.

Japanese fans can also stream the event via the official Jump Festa smartphone application. However, international users cannot utilize this method at the time of writing.

What to expect

As mentioned above, information regarding Chainsaw Man’s second season will likely be the main focus of the series’ Super Stage at Jump Festa 2024. This claim is largely supported by rumors from earlier this year, which claimed that both a film and the second season were in production.

The information revealed at the panel will likely be a teaser trailer for Chainsaw Man season 2, as well as a monthly or seasonal release window. Assuming production started immediately before the aforementioned rumors popped up, this could be as late as Fall 2024. However, if production started earlier, fans could get the second season as early as Spring 2024.

Beyond the second season, the rumored film could also be announced at the series’ Jump Festa 2024 Super Stage. Concerning the manga, minimal information is likely to be shared. At most, fans can expect a message from Fujimoto teasing what’s next for the series rather than any major revelatory information or announcement.

