Chillin' in Another World episode 5: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chillin’ in Another World episode 5 is set to release on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 JST at 12 a.m. Japanese Standard Time according to the anime’s website. With Gholl having declared war on the Klyrode Kingdom, the time may come for Banaza to choose a side after all.

Unfortunately, there's no verifiable spoiler information for Chillin' in Another World episode 5 yet. The trend is likely to continue throughout the first season. While fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified release information for the upcoming episode. Read on for all available release information for Chillin' in Another World episode 5, as well as speculations on what to expect from the episode.

Chillin' in Another World episode 5 release date and time

Fenrys will likely be forced into battle in Chillin' in Another World episode 5 (Image via J.C. Staff)

Chillin' in Another World episode 5 is set to release at 12 a.m. JST on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Monday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode become available early Tuesday morning. The exact time of release will vaary by region and time zone.

Chillin' in Another World episode 5 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Monday, May 6, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Monday, May 6, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Monday, May 6, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Monday, May 6, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Monday, May 6, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Monday, May 6, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Tuesday, May 7, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Chillin' in Another World episode 5 where to watch

The Klyrode Kingdom's princess may defect to Banaza's group in Chillin' in Another World episode 5 (Image via J.C. Staff)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after the episode airs in Japan according to the series’ website. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of now.

Chillin' in Another World episode 4 recap

Expand Tweet

Chillin' in Another World episode 5 began with Banaza and Fenrys erecting a barrier around their house following Uliminas’ interference.

Balriossa was then approached by a demon asking to see Fenrys, revealed to be the Dark One, Gholl. He and Fenrys reunited the next day, where he asked Banaza to join the Dark Army.

It was then revealed that the war between humanity and the Dark One started with the first Dark One’s arrival from another world 500 years ago.

Likewise, no one knows why they’re fighting anymore. Gholl then said that as the king of demons, he can’t allow someone like Flio to fight against them. However, he was seemingly satisfied by Banaza’s answer of not siding exclusively with either demons or humans.

He was also impressed by Balirossa, whom he thought was unfazed by his presence. However, it was revealed she was just too shocked to speak or react, with this continuing as Gholl returned.

It was then revealed that a spy for the king had seen Gholl frequenting Banaza’s house, leading the king to think he sided with the Dark Army. The hero suggested forcing Banaza’s cooperation, clearly plotting something.

Meanwhile, Gholl explained his actions to Uliminas, who was more concerned with orders for the troops. She also revealed that some speak ill of Gholl for visiting Banaza so much.

Fenrys and Banaza then discussed his motivations, where he said he doesn’t want to fight if he doesn’t have to. It was then revealed that the hero had come, demanding Banaza choose a side. However, he refused, deciding to teleport him and the others away.

Gholl then appeared at that moment, thinking the Hero and others killed Banaza and co. This prompted Gholl to order his army to mobilize against the Klyrode Kingdom at once, officially starting the war.

Chillin' in Another World episode 5 what to expect (speculative)?

Expand Tweet

With war having begun, Chillin' in Another World episode 5 will likely see Banaza and co completely unaware of this as they live their life in bliss in a new area. They will also likely meet new companions in the process of adjusting to their new surroundings.

Episode 5 should also give some focus to the war, especially with attention on Gholl given the apparent complexities his character is being built to have. While some focus is also likely to be given to the hero and the king, this will likely be for comic relief more so than legitimate development or drama.

Related links

Chillin' in Another World episode 4 release date and time

Chillin' in Another World episode 3 release date and time

Chillin' in Another World episode 2 release date and time

Chillin' in Another World episode 1 release date and time

10 best anime like Chillin' In Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers