Chillin' in Another World episode 3: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chillin’ in Another World episode 3 is set to release on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 12 AM JST, according to the anime’s official website. With Banaza's new life fully fleshed out and established, viewers can expect the next few episodes to focus on him adjusting to his new living situation.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Chillin' in Another World episode 3 at the time of this article’s writing. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming episode as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chillin' in Another World episode 3, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Chillin' in Another World episode 3 release date and time

Fenrys and Banaza already seem to have a very close and loving relationship heading into Chillin' in Another World episode 3 (Image via J.C. Staff)

Chillin' in Another World episode 3 is set to release at 12 AM JST on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. For most international fans, this translates to a Monday morning local release window. However, for viewers in Japan and other regions aligned with JST, the episode will be accessible early Tuesday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Chillin' in Another World episode 3 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday April 22, 2024 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Monday April 22, 2024

11 AM British Summer Time Monday April 22, 2024 4 PM Central European Summer Time Monday April 22, 2024 5 PM Indian Standard Time Monday April 22, 2024 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Monday April 22, 2024 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Tuesday April 23, 2024 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday April 23, 2024 12:30 AM

Chillin' in Another World episode 3: Where to watch?

With Banaza's new friends formally introduced, Chillin' in Another World episode 3 should focus primarily on their new lives together as a unit (Image via J.C. Staff)

According to the series' official website, international audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after the episode airs in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.

Chillin' in Another World episode 2 recap

Chillin' in Another World episode 2 began with the continuation of Banaza’s fight against Fenrys, using random spells that just happened to be beneficial at the time of casting. Fenrys surrendered shortly thereafter due to running out of magic. She asked to be killed, but he refused, instead making her promise not to fight with humans anymore in exchange for her life. She then passed out due to mana depletion, waking up later after Banaza set up camp for them.

Fenrys then swore to never fight with humans again, adding that she will dedicate her life to him and beg to be by his side. He eventually acquiesced and told her of his origins, to the point of saying she’ll regret following him. However, she remained unfazed, as in the Royal Capital, the other hero returned from his mission unsuccessfully and was berated likewise. However, it’s then revealed that the other Hero was cowardly on the battlefield.

He also hadn’t made any significant jumps in strength despite training for a month. Banaza and Fenrys then went to the adventurer's guild to find work. The two then went on an urgent quest to kill the monsters, which defeated the Hero’s party. The two then found the women from the other day fighting against the monsters and on the brink of being killed. Banaza and Fenrys then intervened, with the women recognizing Banaza (as Flio) and keeping her true identity a secret.

A monster then appeared behind Fenrys, forcing its surrender with a simple stare. They decided to make it their pet, restricting its abilities, changing it into a cuter form, and naming it Sybe. Balirossa, Blossom, Byleri, and Belano then introduced themselves, asking Banaza to teach them how to fight so they can stand by the Hero’s side. The episode ended with Banaza agreeing and the Dark One learning of Banaza and desiring to capture him at any cost.

Chillin' in Another World episode 3: What to expect? (Speculative)

With the introductory portion of the series seemingly over, Chillin' in Another World episode 3 should see Banaza’s new life as Flio officially begins. Likewise, given the Dark One’s orders in the previous installment, it’s expected that new enemies will also be coming for Banaza.

Moreover, episode 3 should continue focusing on the Hero, possibly giving fans an explanation as to why he’s making no progress whatsoever while Banaza has become almighty. At a minimum, this reason should be teased in episode 3, if not fully revealed and explained.

