City The Animation episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

City The Animation episode 7 is all set to be released on August 17, 2025, at 24:00 JST (effectively August 18, 2025, at 12 am JST). Fans living in Japan can watch the episode's broadcast on Tokyo MX and other local television channels. Global audiences can stream the latest episodes of the series on Amazon Prime Video.
The most recent episode gave fans some insight into the Adatara family. They are an eclectic bunch who own a liquor store located next to Makabe’s Western Bistro. The atmosphere at home was extremely chaotic.
Fans also realized that the oldest member of the family was the same person who tried to prank Makabe in the first episode of the series. Here’s everything you need to know about City The Animation episode 7 ahead of its release.
City The Animation episode 7 release date and time
The exact release times for City The Animation episode 7, along with the respective time zones, are listed below. Please note that the release times listed below are per Amazon Prime Video’s schedule.
Where to watch City The Animation episode 7?
Fans living in Japan can watch the broadcast of City The Animation episode 7 on Tokyo MX. This channel will broadcast the episode on August 18 at 12 am JST. ABC Television will broadcast the episode on the same day at 12:40 am JST, while Aichi Television will broadcast the episode at 1:20 am JST.
Fans can also watch the episode on BS11 on August 18 at 11 pm JST. International audiences can stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video. The platform has exclusive streaming rights.
A brief recap of City The Animation episode 6
The first half of the episode focused on the Adatara family. As mentioned earlier, this family was quite chaotic, and the mother was forced to maintain order in the house. It was later revealed that the older gentleman who pranked Makabe resided in this house. Following this, the focus shifted to other characters in the series.
Niikura happened to encounter the football team when she was resting on the sidelines. Unfortunately, she was struck by the ball multiple times until her anger reached a boiling point. After a brief argument, she resorted to asking the team for help in searching for the lost pendant. She was so embarrassed that she made a quick escape in the blink of an eye.
We also saw the episode give some screen time to the budding manga author. A new artist was threatening his position. However, the artist in question was none other than Izumi Wako. Despite numerous offers, she refused to serialize her work and left the publishing house promptly.
What to expect in City The Animation episode 7
The upcoming episode could potentially focus on the Makabe family. Fans are excited to see a few interactions take place in the Western Bistro, which is run by the family. Tatewaku’s conversations with his father almost always result in an argument. In the past, this has served as a good source of entertainment, and therefore, fans can expect this in City The Animation episode 7.
