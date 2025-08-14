City The Animation episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

City The Animation episode 7 is all set to be released on August 17, 2025, at 24:00 JST (effectively August 18, 2025, at 12 am JST). Fans living in Japan can watch the episode's broadcast on Tokyo MX and other local television channels. Global audiences can stream the latest episodes of the series on Amazon Prime Video.

Ad

The most recent episode gave fans some insight into the Adatara family. They are an eclectic bunch who own a liquor store located next to Makabe’s Western Bistro. The atmosphere at home was extremely chaotic.

Fans also realized that the oldest member of the family was the same person who tried to prank Makabe in the first episode of the series. Here’s everything you need to know about City The Animation episode 7 ahead of its release.

Ad

Trending

City The Animation episode 7 release date and time

Izumi Wako, Niikura, and Nagumo as seen in the anime series (Image via Kyoto Animation)

City The Animation episode 7 will be released on August 17, 2025, at 24:00 JST (effectively on August 18 at 12 am JST). Most regions across the world will be able to view the episodes on August 10, 2025, due to the differences in time zones.

Ad

The exact release times for City The Animation episode 7, along with the respective time zones, are listed below. Please note that the release times listed below are per Amazon Prime Video’s schedule.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:30 am Sunday August 17, 2025 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Sunday August 17, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Sunday August 17, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30 pm Sunday August 17, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5:30 pm Sunday August 17, 2025 Indian Standard Time 9:00 pm Sunday August 17, 2025 Philippine Time 11:30 pm Sunday August 17, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 1:00 am Monday August 18, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch City The Animation episode 7?

Prime Video Singapore @primevideosg There's a lot to explore in this city. 👀 #CityTheAnimation arrives this 7 July on Amazon Prime.

Ad

Fans living in Japan can watch the broadcast of City The Animation episode 7 on Tokyo MX. This channel will broadcast the episode on August 18 at 12 am JST. ABC Television will broadcast the episode on the same day at 12:40 am JST, while Aichi Television will broadcast the episode at 1:20 am JST.

Fans can also watch the episode on BS11 on August 18 at 11 pm JST. International audiences can stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video. The platform has exclusive streaming rights.

Ad

A brief recap of City The Animation episode 6

Izumi Wako and the editor of the manga publishing company, as seen in the anime (Image via Kyoto Animation)

The first half of the episode focused on the Adatara family. As mentioned earlier, this family was quite chaotic, and the mother was forced to maintain order in the house. It was later revealed that the older gentleman who pranked Makabe resided in this house. Following this, the focus shifted to other characters in the series.

Ad

Niikura happened to encounter the football team when she was resting on the sidelines. Unfortunately, she was struck by the ball multiple times until her anger reached a boiling point. After a brief argument, she resorted to asking the team for help in searching for the lost pendant. She was so embarrassed that she made a quick escape in the blink of an eye.

We also saw the episode give some screen time to the budding manga author. A new artist was threatening his position. However, the artist in question was none other than Izumi Wako. Despite numerous offers, she refused to serialize her work and left the publishing house promptly.

Ad

What to expect in City The Animation episode 7

The upcoming episode could potentially focus on the Makabe family. Fans are excited to see a few interactions take place in the Western Bistro, which is run by the family. Tatewaku’s conversations with his father almost always result in an argument. In the past, this has served as a good source of entertainment, and therefore, fans can expect this in City The Animation episode 7.

Ad

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohan Jagannath Rohan is an anime writer for Sportskeeda. With close to 3 years of experience in the industry, his interest in gaming and anime, combined with a Content Writing course paved the way for him to become a pop culture writer. Today, his 2000+ articles have garnered close to 24 million reads.



He is a big anime fan, and being able to express his views to the world about the genre is something he cherishes a lot. His work as an anime journalist allows him to seek out alternative opinions, which helps him understand the field better. He believes in conducting thorough research before creating content to ensure accuracy.



Rohan admires G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi and likes listening to The Midnight, who he feels are an incredibly dedicated band who take a great deal of pride in their music. Their music also helped him through tough times.



In his free time, he loves exploring perfumes, Climbing, Snooker, Mixology, playing Badminton and Table Tennis. Being a Visual Communication major, he's interested in sketching and graphic designing. Know More