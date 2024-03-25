Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13 will air on AT-X in Japan on Wednesday, March 27, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. For fans of Shougo Kinugasa’s magnum opus, the hype for the season's grand finale is reaching a fever pitch. Although it is disappointing that episode 13 will be the last of season 3, concluding the 1st-Year arc, the installment will also tease the possibilities for a fourth season.

As anticipated, the third season entirely adapted the remaining chapters of the 1st year arc. The grand finale will see the new beginnings for Kiyotaka and his friends and allies, who will be stepping into their second year in ANHS. Follow along with the article to learn more about Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13 release date and time

As stated above, Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13 will arrive this Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 6:00 am PT. Due to the general inclusion of English subtitles, the episode will drop globally thirty minutes later from its initial release in Japan. The release dates and timings for Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13, with the corresponding timezones, are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, March 27, 2024 6 am Central Time Wednesday, March 27, 2024 8 am Eastern Time Wednesday, March 27, 2024 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 27, 2024 2 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 27, 2024 7:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, March 27, 2024 3 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 12:30 am

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13 can be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll exclusively. Fans of Shougo Kinugasa’s psychological thriller can binge the first two seasons of the anime and the preceding episodes of season 3 on Crunchyroll in both English-subbed and dubbed formats.

Netflix and DisneyPlus have also included the series in their expansive libraries, but only for a handful of regions. Due to limited services, Muse Communication’s YouTube channels have made Classroom of the Elite Season 3 available in their library for those who can't access Crunchyroll in Southeast Asia.

A brief recap of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 12

After the final exams were over, it was time for the third-year students to bid farewell to ANHS. Manabu, as the former president of the Student Council, gave a beautiful speech to his peers and juniors and wished them luck in their future endeavors. Kiyotaka and his peers were demoted to Class 1-D, but Chibashira cheered them for their improvement and advised them to work even harder.

Kiyotaka and Suzune met Ichinose and learned that Ryuuen bested Class 1-B. While discussing everything that had transpired, Suzune proclaimed to Ichinose that they should dissolve their alliance before stepping into their second year in ANHS. The latter agreed to accept her and the rest of the Class 1-D as opponents.

Later in the evening hours, Kiyotaka called the former chairman of ANHS and briefed him about the troubles he was facing from Tsukishiro. Mr. Sakayangi suggested that Mashima could be a suitable choice to stand as a shield, protecting the students from the new chairman. The next day, Kiyotaka met Tsukishiro and Chibashira and explained everything.

Mashima was enraged and proclaimed that any danger posed to students should be stopped. Sakayangi, who was also present in the room, asserted that she would gladly back Kiyotaka until this major obstacle was removed. During the third-year students’ farewell party, Manabu asked Kiyotaka to tell Suzune that he would be waiting for her at the front gates before leaving.

During his departure, Manabu advised Kiyotaka that he should show his true talent to his peers and others instead of standing in the shadows. Suddenly, Suzune arrived at the scene and surprised her older brother with her hair cut short. Manabu apologized to Suzune for everything and told her that he would be waiting for her until she completed her remaining two years in ANHS.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13 (speculative)

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13 will likely see Kiyotaka and others as second-year students of ANHS. This means that other students like Nagumo and his peers will move up a grade as third-year students, and ANHS will see all new pupils in the first year. Given the series maintained a good pace with the storyline, the grand finale is anticipated to impart a fitting end to the third season.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 13.